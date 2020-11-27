Adversity in basketball is expected. Growth comes from how players and teams deal with it.
Even by 2020 standards, the adversity dealt to coach Kevin Renbarger and Oak Hill’s boys basketball team seems exceedingly harsh.
Before preseason practice had started, the Eagles lost two-year starter and their leading returning scorer, senior post player Tristen Hayes, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Oak Hill’s sectional football loss to Fort Wayne Concordia.
Then, 14 of the 17 players set to make up Oak Hill’s varsity and JV teams were either infected with or forced to quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19. The Eagles were forced to cancel their scrimmage with Hamilton Heights and opening game at Wabash because players lacked the 10 practices required to compete.
In Oak Hill’s first practice back after the players’ quarantine period, starting point guard Clay McCorkle was also lost for the season to a knee injury. McCorkle led the Eagles in assists and was the second leading scorer who was set to return.
“Your two leading scorers, two kids that have logged the most minutes, two three year starters,” was where Renbarger started when talking about Hayes and McCorkle. “You’re gonna build your entire team around those two so it’s taken a lot of adjustment and a lot of thought into how we’re going to go about approaching the season.”
Renbarger went further in describing the loss of the two kids who have grown up in Oak Hill’s program from their elementary school days.
“The only word I can use is devastating,” he shared. “Exceptionally disappointed for those two kids. They both have just devoted so much to our basketball program, the culture of our program, practice. Tristen has already had surgery and he’s been there (at practice) contributing to the culture of our program.
“(McCorkle is) one of those kids when a coach closes his eyes, he’s one of those little guys running around the gym and kind of growing up in the program,” Renbarger continued. “…He was thrust into some positions with our basketball program he had to grow under fire. He was getting ready to reap the benefits and rewards of all that hard work and it’s not gonna happen.”
Replacing the experience and production of two seasoned seniors is impossible, but the loss of Hayes and McCorkle has opened doors of opportunity for everyone on Oak Hill’s roster, some who were already going to be heavily relied upon.
Renbarger still has five seniors on his roster and all will have expanded roles, most notably Mason McKinney, a part time starter last season, and Kian Hite.
“Mason McKinney comes back with some starting experience but aside from him I don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” Renbarger said. “He’s literally the only one. He will lead us in regards to minutes played. We’re obviously gonna ask a lot of him as we have the last couple years.”
Hite missed nearly all of his junior season with an injury he suffered in Oak Hill’s preseason scrimmage. Renbarger is excited that Hite will now have a chance to showcase his talent and energy.
“We thought he was going to play a significant role last year. He’s gonna have to step up in a major way on the offensive and defensive end,” Renbarger said. “He’s a kid that’s always been a crowd favorite and he’s the kind of kid that energizes the team.
“What we’ve known for a while but he just hasn’t had the opportunity to log the minutes and show is he’s very capable of scoring, very capable of shooting the ball and also able to do some things defensively. He just has to be given an opportunity.”
Seniors Gabe Anderson, Jacob Winger and Blake Fox will also be asked to fill some of the void left by the injuries to their classmates. Winger played in 17 of Oak Hill’s 23 games last season, Fox saw action in 15 and Anderson played in four.
Renbarger has been excited about a talented class of sophomores as well, led by Landon Biegel who played in 22 varsity games and averaged just over four points and two rebounds as a freshman. Biegel entered his high school years with high anticipation and expectations and his coach is excited to see the continued development.
“(Biegel is) working on it . He’s tried to really put some weight on his body. We’ve got a lot of kids in that sophomore grade that are gym rats,” Renbarger said. “(Biegel), Matthew (Strange) and Caleb Kroll, they’re in the gym all the time and devoted to basketball.
“Landon knows what areas he needed to work on and he’s worked really hard at that,” he continued. “He also understand that he needs to take a step forward. … I’ve discussed potential with him. All it does is put pressure on your shoulders. it’s up to him to realize that potential and that’s kind of where he’s at right now.”
Kroll, Kyle Turanchick and Grant Elzinga are all sophomores Renbarger anticipated being seasoned at the junior varsity level, at least early on, but all will likely fill roles for the varsity team right away.
“They’re kids we felt like by the end of the year would step forward and take significant roles on the varsity but the position we are in right now, they’ll have to play right way, which is fine,” Renbarger said. “We’ve done it before with sophomores thrust into that position and have to learn on the fly. All five sophomores will see pretty significant time.”
The biggest adaptation Oak Hill is undergoing is simply trying to figure out what style of play fits best with the Eagles’ personnel. The Golden Eagles will still lean heavily on Renbarger’s match-up zone defensively, and will likely play a little quicker and try to push transition offense a little more.
What Renbarger is really driving home to his team is the need for mental toughness, a trait definitely required to fight through adversity.
“More than anything, we’ve talked about it over and over again, we’re gonna have to have a junkyard dog mentality,” he said. “We’re gonna have to develop a pit bull mentality and that’s just the way we’re gonna have to play.
“We’re gonna have to be aggressive and we have to be scrappy and understand that more so than ever that everything is gonna be earned,” Renbarger added. “We’re gonna have to try to go out and make some things happen. That’s the advantage we have right now, we’re looking at 10 kids and I feel like we can go and play with 10 kids and not lose a whole bunch.”
Oak Hill hosts Manchester Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the nightcap of a girls/boys doubleheader.
