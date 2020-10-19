CONVERSE — As the final seconds ticked away in Saturday’s Class 2A Oak Hill boys soccer regional championship, a few of the host-Golden Eagles went down to the turf.

There might have been some exhaustion after playing more than 170 minutes of highly intense, extremely physical, all-out effort soccer over a seven-hour span.

Mostly it was disappointment for the end of a season, perhaps the best in Oak Hill boys soccer history, and trying not to watch as Fort Wayne Canterbury celebrated a 2-1 win on the Eagles’ home pitch.

Coach Joel Garverick walked directly to senior Dalian Leach, who was lying flat and face down, helped him to his feet and the two exchanged a consolatory embrace.

Mark Sevier was seated a few yards away. Garverick went to him next, pulled his senior off the turf and shared another heartfelt hug.

“I’m so proud to coach of these young men. I love every one of them to death,” said Garverick after his team and coaches retreated to the corner of the field nearest their bench to reflect on the match, the season and the last four years.

“…they’ve taught me so much,” he continued. “Couldn’t be more proud of the fight they had tonight, over the course of the season and for the seniors over the course of their career. I don’t know how much more you can ask from a group of young men. The growth that they’ve shown from their freshmen year to senior year now just phenomenal, not only as soccer players but as people.”

Canterbury represents the highest pedigreed boys’ soccer program in Indiana, with its seven state championships and 12 state finals appearances, both state bests entering the 27th edition of the IHSAA tournament.

Oak Hill, in search of the program's first regional championship, saw to it that Canterbury’s 16th regional crown wouldn’t come easy.

Scoring chances were scarce for both sides, and Oak Hill held a 6-5 advantage in shots on goal.

One of the Eagles best chances occurred in the first five minutes when Evan Pearce bounced a pass into the box just in front of Canterbury’s goal. Leach outworked a Cavalier back to put a foot on it, but the near point-blank shot hit goalie Saed Anabtawi in the chest and was caught.

Canterbury took the lead on a goal by Yahya Jan with 16 minutes to play in the first half. Garverick thought an uncharacteristic moment of miscommunication in the Eagles’ back end provided an opportunity and the Cavaliers cashed in.

Both defenses remained air tight for nearly 50 more minutes, but John Shoppell gave Canterbury an all-important insurance goal with 8:11 remaining.

Oak Hill’s fight only intensified, and Pearce was fouled hard near the top of the 18 with just over 2:30 to play, and senior Clayton Macy put the penalty kick in the net.

But the Eagles ran out of time before they could find the equalizer.

“We struggled at times to get a foothold in the game, but once we got a foothold we had some good opportunities. We had some chances,” Garverick said. “They had the better of the possession but I didn’t feel like they had the better of the chances by any means.

“We were right there neck and neck with them and had a couple really good opportunities,” he continued. “That’s soccer. At the end of the day they put one more away than we did and that’s all that matters.”

Both the Golden Eagles (17-2-1) and Cavaliers (12-4-5) endured 94 scoreless minutes of play in semifinal matches then survived a round of penalty kicks by a 4-2 margin.

Canterbury finished off its win over Leo in the first semifinal then rested during the three hours Oak Hill and Yorktown were on the pitch.

The Eagles put 10 shots on goal while the Tigers had six in their semifinal, but a shootout was required to determine the winner.

Macy found the net with Oak Hill’s first attempt while Yorktown’s first shot went wide of the goal.

Hank VanBibber made it two-for-two for the Eagles then goalie Seth O’Blenis made a save on the Tigers’ next attempt, and Oak Hill had a commanding 2-0 advantage.

Leach and Zac Cooper each converted in round three, but Yorktown keeper Hudson Bouw stopped Jack Erickson’s shot before Braden Guinn sent one in to make it 3-2 Oak Hill entering the final round.

Sevier calmly stepped up and drilled the clincher, setting off a joyous couple of moments near midfield. The Eagles quickly re-composed themselves and instantly turned their attention to food, rest and Canterbury.

The Eagles hadn’t gone through a shootout all season, but Garverick said preparation was the key to his side’s marksman performance.

“If you’re prepared then you’ve got the peace of mind knowing that you know where you’re going to kick, where you’re going to place the ball because you’ve practiced it,” he said. “Obviously game situation is completely different. In the back of your mind know where I’m going, know what I’m going to do is a huge benefit to have.

“Seth came up huge and made a save, he had a huge presence in the box. All five of our kicks were well placed. Even the one that they saved, that was well placed,” he added. “Penalty kicks are always a bit a guessing game. I’m happy with how we played over the course of the game and glad we were able to come out on top.”

Garverick had to pause momentarily before he put some perspective to the importance of his five seniors, Leach, Sevier, Macy, Pedro Perez and Kasey Smith, following the loss to Canterbury.

“Every single one of them have shown so much growth in four years,” he said. “I could sit here and talk all night about each and everyone of them and how they’ve grown, how they’ve inspired and how they’ve taught others, coached others and brought others along with them.

“Love those guys. That’s the best season in Oak Hill soccer history and they’ll always have claim to an incredible season.”