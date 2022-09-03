CONVERSE — The team that controls the line of scrimmage greatly enhances its chance to win almost every football.
Oak Hill not only controlled the line of scrimmage Friday night against Eastbrook, the Class 3A No. 12 Golden Eagles dominated the 2A No. 2 Panthers up front on both sides of the football and earned a 35-0 win in the Central Indiana Conference opener for both teams.
It’s Oak Hill’s first win over Eastbrook since a 27-23 outcome on Oct. 3, 2014. It was also the first time the Panthers have been held scoreless since a 12-0 loss at Mississinewa on Sept. 28, 2012.
“We’ve got three experienced guys on our offensive line and a fourth that’s a senior that’s been waiting for his opportunity,” said Oak Hill coach Bud Ozmun. “Then you’ve got Kyle behind them. When all else fails you know you’re going to ride Kyle and he’s able to produce. It’s nice to have experienced seniors.”
Behind his offensive line of seniors Wyatt Strange, Garrett Thompson, Silas Jones, Parker Bailey and sophomore R.J. Trevino, Oak Hill senior running back Kyle Turanchick added another huge performance to an already incredible start to the season.
Turanchick carried 27 times for 187 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also had a 67-yard TD run called back because of an illegal shift penalty incurred by the Eagles.
Through the first three weeks, Turanchick, who became the all-time leading rusher in Oak Hill history in a win at Southwood last week, has 602 yards rushing and 13 TDs. He is averaging 9.9 yards per carry.
But Oak Hill’s dominance on the offensive line was only part of the story.
Equally important was the performance and execution of the Golden Eagles’ defense, particularly the front seven.
Eastbrook entered the game averaging more than 342 yards on the ground in wins over Huntington North and New Haven. The Panthers were also averaging almost six yards per carry with senior Devin Stupples and junior Gage Engle doing most of the damage.
However, the Panthers attempted 37 runs for a total of only 35 yards. Engle finished with 16 carries and 35 yards while Stupples managed just eight yards on seven carries.
Eastbrook finished with 80 yards of total offense and four first downs after running 52 plays on offense.
“We did a nice job preparing for everything because they’ll get you going one way and come back the other way,” Ozmun said of his defense’s execution. “Guys stayed home, played sound defense. When the opportunity was there, our guys were in position to make plays.”
Eastbrook’s offense drove the ball across midfield only once all night. A blocked punt and fumble recovery allowed the Panthers to start two drives inside Oak Hill territory, but Eastbrook ran only nine plays on the Eagles’ side of the field and got no closer to the end zone than the 34-yard line.
“All the way across,” said Panther coach Jeff Adamson about Oak Hill’s dominance on the line of scrimmage. “I thought field position was a critical difference as well, but it kind of felt like if we would have started at the 10 (yard line) we might not have scored.
“We were getting beat off the ball, more so when we were on offense,” he continued. “Very quick, It’s been a long time since we were shut out. They played really well.”
Oak Hill finished with 334 total yards and had possession of the football nearly 14 minutes longer than did the Panthers.
Junior quarterback Levi Trexler completed 7-of-13 passes for 81 yards for Oak Hill. Lucas Hasty caught four passes for 40 yards. Turanchick added one catch for 30 yards that came on a third-and-15 and set up his fourth TD of the night.
Turanchick scored on a 17-yard run just over six minutes into the game, and added TD runs of 14 and 11 yards in the second quarter to propel the Eagles’ to a 21-0 lead at halftime. His fourth score came on a 10-yard run just over a minute into the fourth quarter.
Austin Lawrence pounded into the end zone from two yards out with under four minutes to play in the game to cap the scoring.
Even with Oak Hill’s impressive performance, Ozmun sees room for improvement. The Eagles had three turnovers and five penalties for 35 yards.
Still, it was a satisfying and decisive win for Oak Hill.
“We had some turnovers and mental mistakes just not paying attention,” Ozmun said. “Those are things we’ve got to clean up. Obviously we want to be there at the end competing for the CIC championship. It is a big first step.
“Everybody’s bench mark is Eastbrook, everybody in our conference. If you perform well against Eastbrook you know you’ve got something special,” he added. “Our performance tonight should give our guys some more confidence. Now we’ve got to clean up the little stuff.”
Oak Hill (3-0) takes to the road for the next two weeks but won’t leave Grant County. The Eagles go to Mississinewa (1-2) on Friday and Madison-Grant (3-0) on Sept. 16.
Eastbrook (2-1) returns to Jeff Adamson Stadium on Friday to host Frankton (2-1) next week before taking a trip to Alexandria in week five.
Adamson said his team can take some important information away from Friday night and hopes the Panthers will respond positively from the loss.
“You’ve got to practice well to play well. I don’t think we had a good week in terms of getting ready,” Adamson said. “All of us as a staff, we need to coach harder, get the guys more ready to play. We weren’t very emotional into the game, probably at any point, but we should be at least at the start.
“We’ve got a lot of football left to play. Traditionally you’ve got to go unbeaten to win the conference so we better start getting better to play well in the sectional,” he added. "You’ve got to make a decision to where you’re going to go after a game like that. I’m just hoping the guys want to stay all-in and work to get better.”
Harrison 51, Marion 6
The Giants took some positive steps Friday night in Dick Lootens Stadium, but had Class 5A No. 10 Harrison used a big first half to overpower Marion in the North Central Conference opener for both teams.
The Giants nearly doubles their offensive yardage output for the season by gaining 150 yards from the line of scrimmage. Most importantly, Marion scored its first touchdown in three weeks and held a lead for the first time all season.
Freshman quarterback Tim Jones connected with junior Bruce Johnson for a 64-yard touchdown in the first quarter that briefly gave the Giants a 6-3 lead.
But Harrison found the end zone twice before the end of the quarter then scored three TDs in the second to take a 38-6 lead to halftime.
Jones completed 6-of-12 passes for 86 yards to go with his first career TD pass. He also threw one interception. Freshmen Darvjit Rai and Jayden Johnson each had two catches for 10 yards.
Johnson carried 19 times for 51 yards.
Marion (0-3) hits the road for the next two weeks to meet long-time NCC rivals Anderson (Friday) and Kokomo (Sept. 16). The Giants have just two home games remaining, against Logansport (Sept. 23) and Lafayette Jeff (Oct. 7).
