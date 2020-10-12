KOKOMO — The Class 2A No. 11 Oak Hill boys soccer team earned a bit of redemption Saturday night and along with it the sectional 21 sectional championship trophy.
A year ago, almost to the day, Golden Eagles coach Joel Garverick stood on the corner of the pitch at Oak Hill and addressed a team that featured 10 seniors who’s season ended in a hard fought match at the hands of Western in the sectional final.
There was only elation, a lots of it, after the Eagles topped the Panthers, 4-0 in the championship match at Northwestern.
“I’m so proud of my guys. They’ve worked so hard from the end of last year when we were at this point in sectional and how far we’ve come since then,” Garverick said shortly after his side was awarded the trophy. “i don't think there’s a team that’s worked harder than us during quarantine season. I don’t know who it would be.
“They worked their butts off to get better individually then when we came back together they were ready - like a sprinter in a sprinter’s stance - and ready to take off,” he added. “We’ve worked so hard from that point on and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come.”
Contributions have come from all over the field in Oak Hill’s 16-1-1 season to date and run to a sectional title, perhaps no better example of the growth they’ve experienced can be seen than in of the relationship between main attackers Dalian Leach and Evan Pearce.
The duo connected on the game's first goal, a perfectly struck cross from the junior Pearce that the senior Leach pounded into the net just over 19 minutes in.
Leach and Pearce each scored two goals and had an assist and generally brought havoc to the Western defense throughout.
Their performance, Leach admitted, might have seemed unlikely early in the season.
“It’s really about off the field as well. Me and Evan, we really didn’t like each other in the beginning of the season,” Leach shared. “I almost quit because of how bad our relationship was. We grew a little bit then we started hanging out outside of school, in school, on the field, off the field. We just became like each other. I consider him as my brother, just like everyone else on this team.”
Still, Leach’s goal was the only score in the first half by the Eagles, though there were a couple other near misses.
Garverick said his side used the first half as a learning tool and put the lessons to good use over the final 40 minutes.
“I really felt like as the first half went on, our guys did a really good job of being critical thinkers and problem solvers,” he said. “By the end of the half they had started to solve the puzzle a little bit of where the space was.
“We talked about some things at halftime and they were ready to go,” Garverick continued. “Looking for the space, finding where that was. We really made them pay.”
And quickly.
Less than three minutes into the second half, Leach assisted on Pearce’s first goal to give Oak Hill a 2-0 lead and huge shot of momentum.
Western nearly stole some of that momentum back about six minutes later, but the Golden Eagles defense and junior goalie Seth O’Blenis rose to the challenge.
The Panthers earned three-successive corner kicks in the span of about 90 seconds. On two, a Western player got a touch on the ball from just in front of the goal.
Both required O’Blenis' reflexes to keep them out of the net.
“Just that they couldn’t get it in the back of the net,” said O’Blenis about what was going through his mind with chaos happening directly in front of him. “Whatever it took, I just didn’t want them to get it in the back of the net.
“It’s never-racking because we lose a little bit of composure and they get more chances and they’re getting more excited,” he added. “We did a great job of keeping our composure and being able to get the ball out.”
After the O’Blenis made the two most high-pressure saves of the six stops he recorded, Oak Hill finally cleared the ball and went to work at securing the championship.
The final nails came in last quarter of the game.
Sophomore Grant Elzinga delivered a cross to Pearce in the box and Pearce powered it in for a 3-0 lead with 17:17 remaining.
Less than five minutes later, junior Weston Seybold lofted a perfect corner kick in front of the net and Leach leaped high and headed it in to reach the final margin.
“Those two have come so far in their relationship on and off the field,” Garverick said about Leach and Pearce. “From the beginning of this year to the end of the year, they are always on the same page and they compliment each others skill sets really well. … Over the course of the season they’ve had a really awesome relationship.”
As the celebration continued at midfield on the pitch at Northwestern, Leach tried to find words to describe the emotion of the moment.
“This is the very first time in my high school career I’ve ever beaten Western,” he said. “This is beyond belief. In million years I wouldn’t have imagined this feeling.”
Oak Hill will now host the regional round and meet No. 13 Yorktown on Saturday at noon. Fifth-ranked Fort Wayne Concordia meets No. 10 Leo in the 10 a.m. semifinal. The championship kicks off at 7 p.m.
“I’m happy for my guys that they get to experience this feeling cause they’ve put in the work,” said Garverick, who helped Oak Hill to sectional championships as a player in 2011 and '12. “They have focused and concentrated over the course of the season. What a feeling for them and I’m happy they get to experience it.”
