DECATUR — Oak Hill and Norwell shared more than just the blue and gold of their school colors Saturday afternoon, now the two will return to the baseball field at Bellmont on Monday to settle the Class 3A sectional 23 championship.
The Golden Eagles and Knights both jumped out to big early leads, got solid pitching and played good defense in their semifinal wins.
Oak Hill pounded out 13 hits, stole six bases and applied constant pressure in a 12-6 triumph over host the host Braves.
Norwell took advantage of four first-inning walks and had seven hits - five for extra bases - in the first two innings to build a big early lead and the Knights cruised to a 13-2 win over Mississinewa in the first semifinal.
Now Eagles’ coach Shane Edwards will face his alma mater and try to bring home Oak Hill’s fourth sectional title, his second as coach, and the first in Class 3A. Oak Hill won two sectionals (1982, 1988) in the single-class era and won a 2A championship in 2006.
“They’re talented. They’ve got a great coach in coach (David) Goodmiller,” Edwards said of Norwell.” They’ve got guys that go out, they understand the game, they play solid defense and they’re going to put the ball in play offensively.
“Sounds a lot like our team so I’m hoping it will be a lot of fun on Monday.”
For the second time this season, Ole Miss saw how potent and complete Norwell can be.
Indians’ senior starter Landen Swanner worked to full counts and walked the first two Knights’ batters of the game before his opposition on the mound, senior Rocco Hanes, lofted a deep fly ball to right that rode a stiff wind out for a 3-run homer.
Swanner issued two more walks with a strikeout in between and was replaced by senior Colin Yoder, who recorded a strikeout and got a fly out to right to escape the first with no further damage.
Senior Kreigh Young drew a one-out walk in the Ole Miss first, but was doubled-off the bag after Yoder lined out to short stop.
Norwell sent 10 hitters to the plate in the top of the second, had three doubles and a triple among its six hits, and scored six more runs to build a 9-0 lead. The Knights scored three more times in the third and once in the fourth to extend the advantage to 13-0.
Swanner walked with one-out in the fourth and junior Holden Brown crushed a long home run over the left field fence to drive home both Mississinewa runs. Swanner and freshman Brayden Biddle each added singles to account for the only hits in the game for the Indians.
The most difficult part of the loss for Ole Miss coach Mike Scott was it being his final time to coach his three seniors: Swanner, Yoder and Young. His message to the trio was simple.
“Two words, thank you,” Scott shared. “The three of them make it a lot easier to coach. We started this endeavor six years ago. When I took over they were in middle school when we started the hitting league and different things.
“They were apart of it from the very beginning and because of that they will always hold a special place in my heart,” he continued. “When you look at individuals, they have so much character. They’re going to be successful in life because of who they are and the way they’ve been raised. When you lose kids like that it’s really hard, but it’s also going to be a lot of fun to watch that success happen.”
Oak Hill found itself with a quick deficit after a lead-off double and a one-out single for Bellmont put the Braves up 1-0 , but the Eagles didn’t stay down long.
Sophomore Drew Wagner reached on the first of four Bellmont errors to lead off Oak Hill’s first. He stole second then trotted home when junior Evan Pearce blasted a towering, no-doubt home run to center with one out to give the Golden Eagles a lead they’d only build upon.
Oak Hill batted around and scored five runs in the second inning, added one in third, three more in the fifth and one in the sixth to go up 12-3. The Eagles had a chance to finish off the game by run-rule, but the left the bases loaded in the fifth and stranded two runners in the sixth.
Bellmont had three of its 10 hits and scored three runs in the seventh inning against Oak Hill freshman Peyton Workman.
Senior Mark Sevier sparked the Oak Hill offense with a 3-for-5, four RBI performance. He had a double, a stole base and scored a run.
Wagner had two hits, reached base twice on errors and scored four runs. Senior Aidan Hardcastle had three singles, two RBI and a stolen base. Senior Kian Hite added a pair of singles and three runs scored while Pearce had just the home run, but reached base four times, stole two bases and scored three runs.
Junior Tyler Rennaker started on the mound and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowed four hits, two runs with a pair of strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.
Hardcastle entered in relief with one-out and the bases loaded in the fourth and induced a pop up to second and grounder to escape the jam against the one-two hitters in the Braves lineup. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and a run.
“(Rennaker) was not spotting his fastball well, he was stuggleing to get his curve ball over, that’s why we kind of just grinded through those first two times through the line up then made the change to Aidan for the third time,” Edwards said. “Aidan is just a competitor. He wants to go out and grind out wins. The only reason we took him out there is just the pitch count and let’s get the freshman out there and get some innings in now. Aidan is under 60 pitches and he can throw on Monday.”
Oak Hill (21-6) will try to stop Norwell (17-9) from winning the 17th sectional championship in its program history and first since 2017. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Decatur.
Madison-Grant 2, Tipton 1
Freshman Teagan Yeagy pitched a complete-game gem to lead the Argylls into the Class 2A Sectional 39 championship Saturday in Kokomo.
Tipton junior Drew Servies lead-off the game with a triple and scored on an M-G error, but Yeagy surrendered only two hits and a walk the rest of the way. He struck out six and retired the final 10 batters of the game in succession.
Junior Chad Harbert collected three of the Argylls’ six hits and the first of his two doubles drove home seniors Nick Evans and Cole Hasty with the game-winning runs in the bottom of the first.
Hasty, Yeagy and senior Justin Moore accounted for the rest of M-G’s hits.
Madison-Grant (20-7) will face Eastern (19-10) at 1 p.m. in CFD Investment Stadium in Kokomo’s Highland Park. The Comets topped M-G, 11-3, in the finals of the Argyll Classic on May 15.
