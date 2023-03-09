The road to a deep trip into the postseason is bound to have some difficult intersections along the way. Indiana Wesleyan arrived at one of those crossroads Wednesday night in the second round of the NAIA women’s basketball national tourney.
Ninth-seeded Georgetown challenged the fifth-ranked and top-seeded Wildcats at every turn through 30 minutes in Luckey Arena, and the Tigers from Kentucky held a slight lead after each of the first three quarters.
However, the fourth quarter belonged to IWU and the Wildcats and rolled to an 88-70 triumph for their 30th win of the season and 22nd in a row.
“The first half wasn’t Wildcat basketball. We were worried about everything else but ourselves,” said IWU junior forward Jordan Reid. “That’s where we needed to just flip the switch and play our game. Literally at halftime we threw everything out the door and said let’s play our game.
“We’re a special team. We’ve gotten this far for a reason, let’s keep playing like that,” she continued. “I think everybody had the confidence in that no matter how far we were down. We just trusted each other and I think that’s what led us to the victory.”
Indiana Wesleyan (30-3) surrendered an average of only 61 points-per-game and allowed opponents to shoot only 43% from the field this season. But Georgetown (19-14) made 63.3% (19-of-30) of its shots in the first half and took a 47-43 lead to intermission.
“We came into the game and said ‘protect the paint,’ and we gave up (32) paint points (in the first half),” said Wildcats’ coach Ethan Whaley. “So at halftime we said, ‘protect the paint.’
“It was one of those things, it was big game, emotions and tensions were high. We kind of lost our minds and focus a little bit,” he continued. “Halftime was really valuable because we were able to shift our focus and dial in to what we needed to do. Credit our players, that’s great maturity and poise for them.”
Georgetown started with a 6-2 spurt in the first 90 seconds of the second half to extend to an eight-point advantage. The Tigers led 57-50 with 5:30 to play in the third quarter when IWU started to sway the momentum in its favor, primarily with its defense.
The Wildcats forced five turnovers in the final five minutes of the quarter and briefly took a one-point lead on sophomore Jade Nutley’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds to play. Georgetown got a bucket just before the quarter ended to lead 63-62 entering the final 10 minutes.
The game featured 11 ties and 15 lead changes throughout, but the final time the lead changed hands was on Lilli Frasure’s layup 25 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Frasure’s bucket was the first two of eight-consecutive points for IWU and only the just start of its takeover.
Georgetown scored its first points on a three about two-and-half minutes into the fourth and briefly cut the Wildcats’ lead to four. But the Tigers went nearly four minutes without another point.
During the stretch, IWU forced five more turnovers and ran off 11-straight points to go up 81-66 with 4:20 remaining.
The Wildcats had five steals, forced nine of the Tigers’ 22 turnovers and limited the visitors to 33% (3-of-9) in a dominant, 26-7, fourth-quarter performance.
“Pressure,” was Reid’s short answer to her team’s fourth-quarter efforts. “It’s the mentality of win or go home. I did not want to go home and I know these girls did not want to go home, so it’s making the dirty plays. If I pick up a few fouls making a dirty play, so what, let’s move on and bounce back.”
Frasure scored nine of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter. The sophomore guard also finished with five rebounds, fours assists and two steals.
Reid added eight of her 14 points and three of her four steals in the final 10 minutes. She also had three boards and an assist.
Senior Kelli Damman hit three of IWU’s six 3-pointers in the game and finished with 13 points and two assists, while junior Maddie Lawrence scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and added an assist and a steal.
Nutley finished with eight points. Senior Baylie VanDyke and junior Klair Merrell chipped in seven points apiece for the Wildcats. Merrell also had three rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal. Senior Sadie Knee had four points, two boards and two steals. Freshman Jayd Hovey scored two points.
“They’re a really good team. Really well coached. Great size and athleticism, and they’re so tough,” Whaley said of Georgetown. “We’re down four going into the half and I felt like we took their best shot. I didn’t feel like we gave them a good shot.
“We buckled down on defense. Our intensity never wavered and I felt like theirs did a little. That was kind of the difference in the game,” he continued. “We started playing with a little more force, started finishing a few shots. We just said keep wearing them down, keep plugging, keep chipping away. This group is resilient. They’re together. They have great hope and I’m proud of them.”
Indiana Wesleyan now stands four wins away from its ultimate goal, a national title.
The Wildcats will depart Sioux City, Iowa on Friday and start preparing for their round-of-16 matchup with Briar Cliff (Iowa), which is located in Sioux City.
The Wildcats and Chargers tipoff Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Tyson Event Center.
No. 18 Briar Cliff (26-7) outscored No. 18 Indiana Tech, 30-20, in the fourth quarter to win, 87-79, Wednesday night in Fort Wayne.
Whaley said he didn’t yet know anything about Briar Cliff, but he and the Wildcats have a few days and nearly 700 mile bus ride to learn as much as possible.
“This time of year you try to do a little advance preparation, but you’re really just trying to focus on the task at hand,” he said. “We’ll take the next couple days and we’ve got a 13-hour bus ride to watch some film.”
The state of Indiana and the Crossroads League will also be represented in Iowa by Marian. The No. 8 Knights will face No. 6 Westmont (California) at 4 p.m. on Monday.
