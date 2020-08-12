The ever-changing landscape of college sports will have many of the athletic venues on campuses around the country feeling much like ghost towns this fall.
College conferences at all levels of competition, including some of the biggest and most well-known in the country, are opting to push their fall activities to spring as the nation tries to get a grip on the global COVID-19 pandemic.
One welcomed exception will occur locally.
Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor universities are part of the collection of 10 institutions that make up the Crossroads League, an NAIA conference that is going full-steam ahead towards the beginning of fall sports on Sept. 5.
“I think the scope of what they do is so much different: the travel, the number of people,” said Taylor Athletic Director Kyle Gould on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after both the Big Ten and PAC-12 pulled the plug on all of their fall sports in 2020.
“It always gives you concern because it reminds you of what happened in the spring as things started snowballing,” Gould continued. “But the scope of what we do is so much different than what the Big 10 teams do. The second thing is, there is always concern. I don't think students are going to sit in their rooms and do nothing. We're not comparing the risk of playing versus the risk of sitting in a bubble. These students are going to be living their life. This virus is out there and it is a part of life. We're doing daily screenings, we tested every student-athlete before they came to campus.
“There will be no one more poked and prodded and checked than those student-athletes on our campus,” Gould said.
The process of determining to have a fall sports season for the Crossroads League has been both extensive and intensive. It started more than five months ago, shortly after the NAIA's national basketball championship tournaments then all of the spring season got cancelled.
Since that time, the Crossroads League's athletic directors have met, virtually, at least twice a week while university presidents conducted at least bi-monthly meetings. Everyone involved is comfortable in believing the league can play its fall sports schedule while keeping student-athletes safe and healthy.
“It's obviously been difficult and challenging. We're wanting to make the right decision and we're concerned about the health and safety of our athletes and our campus community,” said John Foss, interim athletic director at Indiana Wesleyan. “We're also concerned about the athlete experience that is so important to these student-athletes that only have four seasons to begin with.
“We've been trying to balance those and we feel like we're in a good spot where we can have cross country, soccer, tennis and volleyball here in the fall and follow protocols that protect us and provide everyone with that athlete experience,” he continued. “I think we learned last spring that none of us know the future, so we'll see what happens this fall. But we're optimistic at Indiana Wesleyan that we can get through this.”
Gould said he laid out four specific goals for Taylor's athletic department to strive towards as the Upland campus tries to provide some normalcy for its students and athletes this fall.
“No. 1 is the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches. No. 2 is to allow Taylor to have a full semester, No. 3 is to put a priority on our in-season sports and No. 4 is for our out-of-season sports to have the ability to practice, train and be together,” he shared. “We're kind of approaching everything through the lens of, in order, those are our four priorities.
“The difficulty, we all work well together, but you're dealing with 10 schools that are all approaching it a little bit different,” Gould added. “For us, we've been very locked in to the CDC guidelines. We're very committed to following the CDC and the Grant County guidelines and protocols. We've gotten great advice from the state level all the way down to the county level and feel really good about it.”
Some athletes at both Grant County universities have spent part of their summers on campus, mostly to conduct youth camps or help host travel baseball tournaments. All student-athletes at IWU and Taylor will start to trickle on to campus this weekend when the NAIA said it's OK to begin official fall sports practice sessions.
Uncertainty and the unknown are still very much a part of the equation for all the Crossroads League's teams and schools, but with much more information in hand on all things coronavirus, the possibility of having fall sports at all is close to being reality.
Although, the need to be adaptable and maintain fluidity is also a reality for all.
“March was a big surprise for all of us … one day we walk in and find out there is a problem then a couple days later we find out we're going home,” said Foss, noting he had yet to assume the AD position and was helping coach Wildcat track teams when the quarantines were being put in place nationwide. “Since that time I think everybody seems to be motivated to try to prevent that kind of a negative surprise from happening this fall. Of course the information has changed, gone back and forth and changed on a daily basis, and still does. It has been a five-month process and there has been continual communication on a lot of different levels.”
Football isn't part of the Crossroads League's fall sports arena, but both IWU and Taylor belong to the Mid-States Football Association, which also moved its entire schedule until spring. IWU hasn't ruled out the possibility of perhaps playing a couple of football games this fall and is actively pursuing opponents for such an opportunity while Taylor will wait until spring to play all its games.
Gould believes the NAIA will announce the dates for its spring national football championship tournament sometime before the end of August so programs will be able to work backwards from there in setting their regular-season schedules.
With all the other fall sports national championships also being pushed to spring, that opens the possibility for the Crossroads League champions, automatic qualifiers to NAIA national tournaments, to be at a competitive disadvantage by playing their schedules over the next few months.
Foss doesn't believe that will be an issue because those teams will still have a few remaining openings to fulfill maximum scheduling restrictions.
“We don't know when in the spring (the NAIA championships will be). They're still deciding the mechanics of that,” Foss said. “Like for soccer, they have a total of 18 games they can play. We'll play 14 in the fall which allows them to play four in the spring prior to the national championship. If we qualify we'll do that, if we don't we may not. … I think it's going to work out so that everybody that has a chance to go and do well, represent us well at nationals, will be able to have some games, matches or whatever to get ready for their championship.”
