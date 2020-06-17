The Crossroads League recently announced a series of major changes to its men’s and women’s league soccer schedules for the 2020 fall seasons. The changes were a necessary response to the NAIA’s COVID-19 announcement to delay the start of the fall seasons and limit the maximum number of contests to be played.
“I am very proud of our leadership team that worked together on this to protect our student-athletes and their experience within the league,” stated Crossroads League Commissioner Larry DeSimpelare. “This has been a very challenging year for our student-athletes and we appreciate the creative thoughts and collective efforts of our executive council to put this plan into action. We are looking forward to seeing a high level of soccer being played in the Crossroads League this fall.”
The one-year changes were implemented following the NAIA’s decision to allow fall sports to begin practicing on August 15 and begin competition on September 5. Soccer teams will also be limited to 14 regular season matches, down from the normal maximum of 18 contests.
For the 2020 season only, the Crossroads League will split its 10 teams into two divisions based primarily on geography, with each team playing a 13-game league schedule. Teams will play the four opponents within their division in a home-and-away series, while playing a single match against each of the five teams in the opposite division.
The Cross Division will consist of Huntington, Taylor, Marian, Saint Francis and Mount Vernon Nazarene, with the Roads Division including Grace, Goshen, Indiana Wesleyan, Bethel and Spring Arbor.
The Crossroads League Tournament will remain a single-elimination, eight-team bracket, but will consist of the top-four teams from each division.
The 13-game league schedule is set to begin on Wednesday, September 16, with teams playing on Wednesday and Saturday through the start of the league tourney on November 7. The schedule will allow for teams to play one non-league contest between September 5 and September 15.
The updated schedule can be viewed online at CrossroadsLeague.com.
IWU adjusts 2020 football schedule
Indiana Wesleyan and the Mid-States Football Association have announced changes to the 2020 football schedule, due to the reduction in the number of contests allowed by the NAIA for football during the 2020 season.
IWU will host five home games and go on the road for four dates.
The Wildcats were originally slated to open their season on Sept. 5 against NCAA Division III-power Wisconsin-Oshkosh, however the NAIA mandated start dates for football forced the game to be cancelled. IWU will now open its home season against NCAA DI-FCS Valparaiso on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.
IWU also has home dates with No. 20 Siena Heights (Oct. 10, 1 p.m.), No. 11 Saint Francis (Oct. 24, 1 p.m.), Taylor (Oct. 31, 1 p.m.) and No. 12 Concordia (Nov. 7, noon).
The Wildcats open the season at Missouri Baptist (Sept. 12, 2 p.m.) then take trips to Lawrence Tech (Oct. 3, noon), No. 2 Marian (Oct. 17, 6 p.m.), and Madonna (Nov. 1, 12:30 p.m.).
IWU dropped its road game at Olivet Nazarene originally scheduled for Sept. 26 to reach the allowed nine-game maximum for 2020.
IWU has yet to release a date for its postponed season ticket sales for football.
Taylor volleyball announces camp dates
The Taylor volleyball program has announced plans to host a pair of camps during the month of July. All federal, state and local guidelines for the health and safety of the campers regarding COVID-19 will be followed.
The TU Summer Day Camp, scheduled for July 17 and 18, is open for girls entering grades kindergarten through eighth and will focus on technical skill building and competitive game play. Campers will be separated based on age and will have the opportunity to train with members of the TU volleyball program.
The cost and time slot of the day camp sessions will be based on the age of each individual camper: kindergarten through second graders going from 9 through 10:30 a.m. each day at a cost of $25 total. Third through sixth grades will go from 11:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. for $35. Seventh and eighth will go from 3 through 6 p.m. for $45. All campers will receive a free t-shirt.
The TU Elite Prospect Camp will be held July 31 for girls entering ninth through 12th grades who are interested in playing collegiately. The camp will go from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and include collegiate level practices and training with and against current members of the Taylor volleyball program. Participants will receive skill evaluations, training tips and instruction from the Taylor coaching staff. Cost is $80.
For more information, visit the TaylorTrojans.com/camps, or contact Taylor head coach Erin Luthy at erin_luthy@taylor.edu.
