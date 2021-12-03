The Grant County Health Department will be providing the Pfizer vaccine or the Pfizer booster vaccine to anyone ages 5-and-up, in the Oak Hill Cafeteria, on Friday December 10, 2021 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. before the Mississinewa-Oak Hill boys basketball game.
Any person between the ages of 5-18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Advanced registration is not necessary but the Grant County Health Department is asking that anyone who is interested in getting vaccinated on Dec. 10 at Oak Hill, to please complete the survey which can be found on the following link: https://forms.gle/LK3QS4sDvUsRFBa59, which can be found at www.oakhillathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.