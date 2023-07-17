INDIANAPOLIS — The 57th-annual Murat Shrine North-South All-Star Classic looked like mid-summer football. Offenses trying to find timing and rhythm, struggling to move the football against fast, physical defenses.
For Oak Hill’s Bud Ozmun and Wyatt Strange, and Eastbrook’s Devin Stupples, Friday’s game at Decatur Central High School capped a memorable all-star week. One of intensive football training and relationship building with people who share their passion for the sport.
However, the physicality on both sides of the South’s 21-2 win was accompanied by trash talking and chippy play that resulted in a several unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, an ejection and the game being stopped with over four minutes remaining by the veteran officiating crew.
Still, the sudden ending did little to dampen the experience for Ozmun, the North’s head coach, or the two players from Grant County programs.
“Unbelievable. It’s one of the greatest weeks, professionally in football, that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Ozmun, who will lead the Golden Eagles onto the field for his 25th season in August. “The kids are incredible. We had a great week on and off the field. They came in and had great attitudes, wanting to learn, wanting to succeed. The coaching staff is just great guys who will be friends for life now.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more except for maybe, even in a loss, a better way to end the game,” he continued. “What I said before was 97, 98% of the guys on both sides, North and South, handled themselves the right way. In the end, a few put a little black eye on this. Tomorrow, they’ll start thinking about how the week went and they’ll be thinking about how this whole postgame went and the rest of it will be a memory.”
Strange and Stupples have been rivals through their high school days, and after their week as teammates, will return to opposing sidelines when they officially report to their college programs in early August.
Both are bound for the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League, Stupples near home at Taylor while Strange will venture off to Marian in Indianapolis.
“It’s been really fun. It’s fun to go against guys who are high-level competition, and to go through it with Coach O has been really fun,” said Strange, a North and future Knight offensive lineman. ”We’ve always had a great relationship and this is something I’ll never forget.”
Strange said he’s been on MU’s campus for some lifts this summer and will report to training camp on Aug. 7. Though he’s yet to go through any football activities at the next level, all-star week gave Strange a glimpse of what he’ll see in the one of the toughest leagues in NAIA football.
“Mostly just the speed of the D linemen. The CIC has some good guys, but this is next level,” Strange said. “Just how they get off the ball and how they use their hands, it’s an eye opener. It’s been a really good experience for that.”
It was a similar week for Stupples, a dominant player on both sides of the ball for Eastbrook, who got a taste of what playing defensive back will be like in the MSFA Mideast for Taylor.
“Don’t take my eyes off the receiver and don’t look back at the quarterback,” Stupples said was one of the most important on-field lessons he’ll take away from all-star week. “I’ve got to look back when (the receiver) looks back. I’ve got to read his hips.
“It’s been fun waking up, going to practice, meeting new people,” he added. “It’s an experience I never thought I’d get to experience. It’s been a fun week.”
Ozmun summed up succinctly the college-prep value that goes along with the honor of playing in the North-South All-Star Classic.
“I think it’s huge. Wyatt Strange is a great example,” Ozmun said. “Wyatt and I are in the second practice and he’s going against guys that are just getting off the ball. They’re either quick, or they’re physical or they’re just mean and I said you’re not blocking in the CIC anymore. He said, 'Oh, I know.'
“For Wyatt, and I know for these other guys, it is a great, great step in the right direction before they ever get into camp.”
Though not on the field, Oak Hill’s record-setting running back, Kyle Turanchick, was part of the pre-game all-star festivities. Turanchick was awarded a IFCA Hall of Fame scholarship and got to take a ride around the track in front of a nearly capacity crowd at Decatur Central in a classic corvette convertible.
Turanchick will soon become teammates with Stupples at Taylor while becoming a rival of Strange and Marian.
“I’ll be honest, it was a goal of mine to be here and play so I was a little bummed out,” Turanchick said. “I’m super happy for Wyatt and Coach Ozmun and it’s super cool to still be a part of it and get a Hall of Fame scholarship.
“It will definitely be one of those friendly rivalries,” he added. “Me and Wyatt are super close, we’ve worked out together a ton. It will be fun seeing him on the other side of the field.”
Oak Hill assistant coach Shane Edwards was also recognized by the IFCA for his 20-years of service in high school football. He received a plaque during a halftime ceremony.
High school football is a fraternity, of sorts, shared by coaches and players, past and present. One of the most important aspects of the North-South All-Star experience is the connections and relationships that begin and will grow into the future.
“It’s just the camaraderie. It’s the kids, the relationships, the enjoyment of being around kids that love football,” Ozmun said of his takeaways from his week in Indianapolis. “Being around coaches who love what they do and are excited and opt to have this bestowed upon them. There’s a lot to take.
“With these kids, I follow everyone that’s on Twitter and I told them it doesn’t end today,” he continued. “I follow you. I’m going to repost everything you post about football. I told the guys that are going to Taylor and IWU, that’s my county, if you need anything let me know and I’ll be at your games.”
