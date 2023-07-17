Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.