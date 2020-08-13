The 2020 high school boys tennis season in Grant County is setting up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.
All three teams have foundational pieces that will make their lineups formidable competition for anyone on their schedules.
Yet, defending sectional champion, Marion, reigning Central Indiana Conference champ Mississinewa, along with a Madison-Grant team that believes it could be set up for a potentially historic season, all have some questions that still need to be answered as well.
Those questions will begin to be answered very soon. The Argylls and Indians have already played in scrimmages. The Giants will do the same on Monday. And all three jump very quickly into regular season matches over the next week.
Following are previews for all three Grant County boys tennis teams.
Marion
The 2019 season was historic for the Giants. They contended for a North Central Conference title, finishing runner-up to Harrison, before defending their Marion Sectional championship and adding the program’s first regional title since 2011 with a dramatic win over Delta in the finals.
But Marion’s heartbreaking, 3-2 loss to Westview in the Homestead Semistate ended the careers of nine seniors and left coach Doug Porter with only two returning players with notable varsity experience.
Still, those two returnees, seniors Vikram Oddiraju and Jack Fauser, provide a really nice starting point for Porter and the Giants.
“We’re experienced at the top and a lot of players that are going to quickly learn what varsity tennis is all about, but they’re finding their way,” Porter said after Wednesday’s practice. “I told our freshmen they’re not going to really be freshmen very long. We’re going to throw them right into the fire and they’re gonna get a taste of varsity tennis at a pretty good program.”
The Giants’ roster contains nine players: four seniors, a junior and four freshman, but the only certainty for Porter right now is that Oddiraju and Fauser will man the top-two singles positions.
Oddiraju won more than 20 matches as a junior while constantly battling the opposition’s No. 1 player, which on the Giants’ schedule means he faced some of the best players in the state on a regular basis.
Fauser won more than 25 matches and lost just two at No. 3 singles. He’ll long be remembered for his gutsy performance in the regional against Delta, battling through leg cramps to score the winning-point in the 3-2 match.
Oddiraju and Fauser will be looked to for more than just wins this season and Porter said they’ve naturally become leaders for his inexperienced team.
“What I really am most impressed with, that whole month of June when I could not be with the team, Oddiraju and Fauser stepped up and they were such great leaders,” Porter said. “I gave them a little bit of instruction on what to do with the guys and they just took over. They met with the guys four days a week throughout the whole month of June.”
Porter said both also found time to keep their games sharp while helping the younger Giants develop over and Oddiraju and Fauser are playing are in good form entering the season.
“Every practice they’re pushing each other,” Porter said. “…I’m just hoping we get a full season, for those two guys especially. They deserve it. They really deserve it.
“They love the game. They respect the game. They respect their opponents. They respect their teammates. They’re such encouragers and they’re great off the court. They’re great young men and they’re leaders in the school,” he added. “I can’t say enough good things about them. I’m going to miss them so much when they’re gone so I’m going to really enjoy this year, whatever may happen.”
Porter said seniors Clayton Drook and Soren Bruehler, junior Alex Spitzer and freshmen Ryan Spitzer, Elijah Maki and Ryan Sebastian will compete to fill the rest of Marion’s lineup.
Marion opens the regular season at Yorktown on Wednesday then goes to Lapel Thursday before competing in the Penn Invite on Aug. 22.
Mississinewa
Indians’ coach Bruce Fleming doesn’t have as many players to replace as his Marion counterpart, but graduation left a couple big holes to fill with the loss of No. 1 singles player Conner Murphy and doubles standouts Chandler Morrison and Mason Christensen.
Ole Miss will be unique this season because Fleming doesn’t have any seniors among the eight players set to compete.
And the Indians have plenty of returning experience with five juniors who have spent part or all of the past two seasons playing varsity tennis.
“I think all five of those returning players are really, really close in ability,” Fleming said. “It only allows us to be competitive really at four sports, but those five kids are going to be pretty good at those four spots.”
Juniors Ryan Scott and Riley Fuqua, who scored a couple individual sectional wins last season, return to fill the No. 1 doubles slot for Ole Miss while juniors John Oliver, Hayden Rowley and Ethan Sample are currently battling it out to decide who will slot in where in the singles positions.
The final two positions, likely the No. 2 doubles team, is up for grabs between a trio of freshman, but Fleming said Kannen Smith has put himself ahead of the other two by the work he’s put in over the summer.
“I think we can compete. I think we’re going to have four spots that can really get at it,” Fleming said. “The three freshmen have been improving. Every, single day they look better than the previous day. They’ve got a long way to go but its encouraging to see them progress the way they are.
“I really like the way the juniors are leading this team and they understand that we want to be five strong by the end of the season,” he continued. “They’re doing a great job of chipping in and trying to encourage the other kids and teach them a few tricks. That makes for a fun season when everybody is helping each other out and everybody is working real hard.”
Mississinewa opens its season Monday at Bluffton then hosts Kokomo on Thursday.
Madison-Grant
Argylls coach Tony Pitt has the luxury of having all seven of his varsity starters returning this year, including six who are seniors.
But that hasn’t made figuring out what M-G’s lineup will be any easier, particularly after the team had its opening scrimmage at Peru on Wednesday.
“Hopefully we get something and be a little more consistent with it. Last year with no seniors and knowing what the other county schools had, it was kind of a figuring it out season,” Pitt said. “We’re still not there yet and after (Wednesday’s) scrimmage I probably have more questions than I do answers.”
Pitt said he’ll likely have a better idea of what he wants to do after Madison-Grant opens the season at the Hamilton Heights Invite on Saturday.
What the Argylls’ coach does know is that his team has potential for a big season, perhaps even the opportunity to compete for the first tennis sectional championship, boys or girls, in school history.
“There's a lot of potential. Our record has been a little better each year and the goal is to kind of get over that hump,” Pitt said. “We do have some big goals starting with Madison County (tourney) which starts up pretty soon. We were close in that last year, losing to a strong Lapel team 3-2 in the finals
“That's definitely a goal then we look into some conference play as well,” he added. “Mississinewa has a strong team, Alexandria has a lot of their players back to so hopefully we can be right up there and compete with the best there.”
M-G seniors: Nick Evans, Jackson Manwell, Lance Wilson, Eli Lutterman, Jace Gilman and Corbin Fox are all multi-sport athletes at M-G and will provide the team with a lot of whatever its able to achieve.
“The kids are very good athletes, they all play basketball and baseball and know how to work well with each other,” Pitt said. “There’s a lot of people that could go singles or doubles. … With having a lot of kids that play other sports with each other there’s a little more connection there as far as doubles go.”
Pitt said freshmen Clayton Hall, Christopher Fox and Ty Evans have also been pushing his upperclassmen for varsity spots and its made for good competition in the preseason.
The Argylls open their home schedule on Tuesday against Maconaquah then travel to Western on Wednesday.
