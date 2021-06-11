Mississinewa senior Ty Corey made a run at qualifying for the IHSAA golf championship on Thursday in Yorktown, but a a couple missteps on the back nine ended his chance.
Corey made two birdies and two bogeys on the front to fire an even-par 36 at The Players Club, but the reigning CIC champion made triple bogey on 10 and two double bogeys to finish with a 45 for his nine and 81 overall.
