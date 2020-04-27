The local boys high school basketball season came to its official end after the Central Indiana Conference released its all-league team Monday afternoon.
Befitting of the CIC champions, Mississinewa led the league with three first-team selections. Alexandria, Blackford, Frankton and Oak Hill each had two players selected while Madison-Grant had one player earn first-team honors. Three other Grant County players garnered honorable mention from the CIC coaches.
The Indians rolled to the conference title by going 7-0 and averaging nearly 72 points per game against league opponents while allowing only 51 points per game. The trio of senior Anthony Horton and juniors Tai McClung and Landen Swanner – Ole Miss’ three first-team CIC selections – carried the build of the scoring load.
Horton shot 60 percent from the field to accumulate his 13.8 points per game average. However, during the Indians’ seven conference games, he averaged more than 17 points and made nearly 72 percent (53-74) of his field goal attempts. Horton led Grant Count at 6.5 assists per game and recorded a season high of 13 to go along with 10 points and 10 rebounds in Mississinewa’s Grant Four championship game win against Madison-Grant.
McClung led Mississinewa at 15 points per game and topped Grant County by pulling down nearly seven rebounds a night. Playing a post position, McClung shot a team-best 66 percent (146-222) from the field and was third on the Indians, dishing out nearly three assists per game.
Not only was Swanner the leading 3-point shooter for Ole Miss, he was one of the top marksmen in the state connecting on 48 percent (63-132) from beyond the arc. Swanner set a school record by making nine triples against Taylor on Jan. 11. He also averaged more than three assists and three rebounds over the winter.
Oak Hill finished third in the CIC with a 5-2 conference record, with losses only to Mississinewa and second-place Blackford (6-1). The Golden Eagles featured an outstanding one-two punch with senior Tahj Johnson and junior Tristen Hayes, both all-CIC first-teamers.
The lone holdover from Oak Hill’s 2018 2A state champs, Johnson, developed into an all-around threat on the court and led the Eagles at 14.8 points per game while shooting a Grant County-best 67 percent (137-205) from the field. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
Oak Hill junior point guard Clay McCorkle (8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists) was a CIC honorable mention selection.
Madison-Grant wrapped up the season tied for fourth in the CIC with Frankton and Alexandria, all who finished with 3-4 conference marks.
While balanced scoring keyed the Argylls success, first-team CIC selection Grant Brown provided all-around production and leadership for M-G’s all-junior line-up. Brown stuffed the stat-sheet nightly to average 13.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.5 steals. He recorded two triple-doubles: a 16-point, 13-assist, 10-rebound performance against Northfield on Jan. 11 and an 11-point, 10-rebound-and-assist game at Lapel on Feb. 21.
Madison-Grant junior Kaden Howell (14 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals) earned an honorable mention from CIC coaches.
Eastbrook senior Alex Baker was also CIC honorable mention. Baker averaged 12 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Panthers, who finished seventh in the CIC at 1-6. He was one of the state’s leaders in blocked shots (60, 2.9 bpg) and also average nearly two steals per game.
CIC runner-up Blackford had junior Luke Brown and senior Brandon Stroble named to the league’s first-team. Brown led the state in scoring at 32.3 points per game and was fifth in assists at nearly eight per game. Stoble averaged 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bruins. Blackford senior Dalton Willmann (6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds) was honorable mention.
Seniors Brennan Morehead (13.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and Rylan Metz (10.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.2 apg) represented Alexandria on the all-CIC first team along with Frankton senior Ethan Bates (14.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.8 apg) and junior Ayden Brobston (13 ppg, 8.8 rpg).
