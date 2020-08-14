The high school boys cross country coaches across Grant County all have an optimistic outlook with the start of the 2020 season just days away.
Three new faces have taken charge of programs with Jared Williams at Eastbrook, Matt Lakes at Marion and Dustin Jones at Mississinewa while TJ Herniak at Madison-Grant and Oak Hill’s Paige Brunner return to direct their programs for another year.
Following are previews for four of Grant County’s boys teams, Brunner was unable to be reached before deadline Friday evening and the Eagles preview will be done in the coming days.
EastbookWilliams comes in to coach the Panthers while still enrolled as a student at Indiana Wesleyan. The fifth-year senior still has eligibility to compete for the Wildcats’ track teams in the spring, but will begin his coaching career this fall by leading the Panthers.
Williiams inherits a program that’s ran to a lot of success over the past several years, but graduation took away its top six runners from last year and the Panthers are in a rebuilding mode for 2020.
Just five runners will start the season for the Panthers, but Williams is excited by what he’s seen from his team through its first two weeks of practice.
“What gets me most excited is how coachable they are,” Williams said. “They are so willing to get better, so willing to show up to practice and do the work. and hang out with each other and have fun too.
“That’s kind of what I’m looking forward to is just getting to know them,” he added. “That’s what’s got me excited. The coachability of them, the potential they have and how they like to keep it fun at the same time.”
Eastbrook’s lone senior, Thane Syswerda, has been apart of the team’s success over the past two seasons and he takes on an even bigger role this fall as its leader.
“He’s a really good kid and does a lot,” Williams said of Syswerda. “He communicates with the kids, leads the rest of the guys and encourages the rest of the guys. His main strength is the ability to be relational with the guys. He’s got great work ethic too.”
The Panthers will also race with junior Devon Legg, sophomores Jonathan Lora and Phillip Richey along with freshman Andrew Bryant.
Williams said he is keeping his expectations simple for the Panthers this season.
“I’m not going to put a time expectation on them. Going form one coach to another, that’s two different training philosophies,” Williams said. “I think if they want to get better they will get better. We met and we talked goals and they wrote down what they wanted to work on this season, what they wanted to accomplish. Not just in running but mentally and relationally with one another.
“They have expectations for themselves but my expectations is that they continue to try their hardest each meet,” he continued. “This is not the same team they were last year, this is a major rebuilding year. New coach and rebuilding year at the same time. We don’t know where we’re at so I don’t think it would be fair to set this standard that we just aren’t physically ready for or are able to do.”
MarionFirst-year coach Matt Lakes, who has been coaching for Marion at the middle school level the past few seasons, hopes to continue the momentum started by departed coach Sarina Lashbrook for the Giants.
Lakes has seven runners set to compete on Saturday at the Norwell Invite, including seniors Matthew Kelley and Clayton Payne, along with junior returnee Jonathan Reynolds.
“The biggest thing is, we have a good core top three or four,” Lakes said. “Mathew Kelley has been training really hard all summer. I don’t know if he’s taken it serious until this year. He’s training really hard. Senior year he wants to do well and maybe surprise himself.”
Senior Jackson Vice is out for the first time since early in his high school career and the Giants will also race with sophomore Mario Jimizez and freshmen Aiden Johnson and Rylan Smithley.
“Our freshmen have a lot work for. Being a freshman guy is hard,” Lakes said. Running under 18 minutes is great for freshmen guys. I think it goes along with the strength and growth in getting through that first year. An 18 or 19-year old senior is essentially a young man.
“Mario ran for me from fifth grade to eighth grade and he’s very promising. He’s got some speed,” he continued. “He’s got some toughness. He ran a little bit last year and ended up doing JROTC last fall. I really expect him and Jonathan Reynolds, those three and Clayton Payne is also in there, I see those guys doing well. I dont want to set the expectations too high for them, but I want to really see them knocking time off their PRs from last year.”
Lakes said he hopes by the end of the season, his boys team can compete for a top-five finish at the North Central Conference meet, and that’s also the goal for the first meet at Norwell.
Regardless of the early outcomes of races, Lakes is encouraged by the Giants’ potential.
“This is a great group. It’s not too big and not too small and I’ve really enjoyed (coaching them) already,” he said. “I’m intrigued to see what happens these next couple weeks with them racing. You really want to what they’re going to do when they put their spikes on and are out there racing.”
Madison-Grant
The Argylls received a jolt of energy and optimism with the arrival of six runners from M-G’s incoming freshman class.
Coach TJ Herniak has 12 boys in his program now and is excited about what the addition of his six newcomers will do to help the team become more competitive.
“This freshman class is just what the doctor ordered,” Herniak said.
M-G returns seniors Kaden Howell, Cole Hasty and Gavin DeDecker along with juniors Kolby Alvey, and Chad Harbert as well as sophomore Jase Howell. Herniak said some of the freshman have already infused competition into practice sessions.
“I think Gavin Kelich is going to be our No.1 runner. He’s been hanging right with Kaden and Cole and Chad Harbert, been right there with those guys in practice. He’s even beat them in some of our short-distance, repeat workouts. He’s gonna be tough.
“Teagan Yeagy is an all-around athlete and he’s gonna be tough. Caleb Ewer and Dylan Hofherr both kind of have that god-given running talent. They both have a runners body: big long and lanky. They can run for hours and not get tired,” he added of his freshmen. “We’ve got some development to do to make sure they reach their full potential, but that freshman group, they’re going to be good. We’ve got some good kids and they’re really gonna help us out this year.”
Herniak said his goals for the Argyll boys haven’t change too much for the 2020 season. He just wants all his runners to push to be faster day-after-day. With consistent improvement he believes it will show up in the team’s results.
“I’d like to see us consistently have five guys running right at or under 20 minutes. Realistically I think we’ve got six guys that can do it,” Herniak said. “If we can do it that’s going to improve our scores at meets and individually they’re going to be competing against one another to see who wins each meet. That’s gonna push them to get better.
“I don’t have a team goal in my mind for the boys, I just want to see consistent growth for them more than anything,” he added. “I pray everyday we’re going to get a full season because whatever these freshman get out of those upperclassmen this year is just going to set the tone for them for the next three years. They have some talent and that’s where we can really make some strides as a team.”
Mississinewa
New varsity coach Dustin Jones is very familiar with his Class of 2021 seniors, and he has lofty expectations for them entering the 2020 fall season.
Jones coached seniors to a Central Indiana Conference championship, the first-ever for RJ Baskett, when they were in middle school. And he believes they have potential for a big senior season.
“Coming in I’ve had high expectations and high hopes for them,” Jones said. “In my opinion, it’s theirs to lose when it comes to qualifying for regional as team. Prior to Brennan (Butche’s senior season in 2018), it had been awhile.
“These boys, they have the ability, I believe to be in the top five teams at sectional,” he continued. “I know Oak Hill is going to be tough to beat in conference …. but I feel like we should be competing for second, if not second definitely the top three in conference.”
Ole Miss will be led by seniors Jon Alsup and Antonio Parish at the top of the line up, with senior Sam Bolden and junior Todd Bernius following closely behind. Jones also expects freshman Brayden Pumroy to contribute to the Indians’s effort.
“Jon Alsup is our number one. He is close to a minute in front of our number two,” Jones said. “Tony Parrish is our number two and Sam Bolden has the potential to be up there pretty close to Jon Alsup this year. He’s shown in practice he can do it.
“Brayden Pumroy is coming along pretty strong,” he added. “He had a good eighth grade year and I was hoping he would step it up in his freshman year. He’s been pretty strong in the practices. We’ve been really working on getting our top guys to run together as much as they can. I feel like we’re going to place better, the closer we can get our guys to pack together.”
