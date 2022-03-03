An article titled “Oak Hill's Grant Cates earns fifth-place medal at state” that was published March 2, 2022 contained an error. The article incorrectly states Eagles’ diving coach Chris Simmons was the first state qualifier from the school. Ryan Small was the first diver from Oak Hill to reach the state finals and did so in the 1990 season. The Chronicle-Tribune sincerely regrets the error and any confusion it has caused.
