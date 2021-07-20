A score was incorrectly reported for the final round of the Grant County Amateur Golf Tourney. Scott Weaver, who finished fourth in the event, shot a 75 on Sunday at Meshingomesia. Also, runner-up Andy Varner had 73, which was not accurately shown on the leaderboard. The Chronicle-Tribune regrets making errors in reporting and will continue to strive to eliminate such mistakes in the future.

