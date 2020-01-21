Being connected is essential to playing good team defense, and for the past month or so, the Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball team has put together some stellar defensive games.
Look no further than Saturday against cross-county and Crossroads League rival Taylor for an example.
The NAIA Division II second-ranked Wildcats limited the Trojans to just 23-second half points and kept Taylor 17 points below its 80.1 point per game scoring average in earning a 92-63 win this weekend.
IWU limited Taylor to just 10 points in the final 14:44 of the game and held the Trojans scoreless for the final five-plus minutes.
Entering Tuesday’s battle for the Crossroads League lead at Grace, the ‘Cats had held five of their last six opponents to under 70 points, including four-straight league foes, all leading to 25-point or more victories, which is something the Wildcats had previously never done.
“It’s showing that we’re becoming connected with each other, trusting each other and we’re playing as a group,” said IWU coach Greg Tonagel after the win against Taylor. “It takes time to build when you have a new group. You look at November to now, we’re talking so much more to each other.
“I think a lot of it is how we spend time off the court. They’re friends and when you’re friends off the court that stuff matters on the court.”
A few of the primary reasons why the ‘Cats defense has grown some serious claws can be traced to freshmen guards Noah Smith and Spencer Piercefield along with 7-foot sophomore Seth Maxwell in the lane as a rim protector. Finding easy shots hasn’t been easy for the opposition.
Opponents are shooting just 45.1 percent from the field, 38.1 from 3-point range, while the Wildcats are getting nearly 10 steals per game, blocking more than four shots and forcing almost 17 turnovers.
Smith leads the ‘Cats with 31 steals while All-American junior Kyle Mangas has 30. Piercefield and senior guard Canaan Coffey both have made 26 steals while Maxwell has blocked 54 shots, which at nearly three per game, ranks third in NAIA DII.
“This is the best defensive team I’ve been on during my time here and a big part of that is because of our freshman,” Mangas said. “Noah, he’s the best defensive player on our team and probably in our conference I would say. Spencer has shown he can really guard people.
“Even our big guy Tim (Adetukasi, freshman) – when he comes in for Seth – he’s really athletic and moves well and can rebound for us,” he added. “Those guys have stepped up, they’re a smart group and they play like they’re older.”
With only three seniors and two juniors on the roster, having younger guys step into to key roles and perform at a high level has been essential in the ‘Cats getting off to a 17-3 start.
Smith and Piercefield were no strangers to playing against high level competition. Smith played his high school ball at Hamilton Southeastern and Piercefield at Center Grove, both Class 4A schools in the Indianapolis area, so they were each exposed to the best players and teams in Indiana almost nightly.
“We knew Noah was a good player and a good defender, but he’s better than I thought,” Tonagel said following IWU’s win over Huntington last week. “He’s the best defender in our league right now. He comes to play every, single day. He takes pride in it and he’s only a freshman.
“It’s exciting to have have two perimeter defenders,” he added. “We’ve always had one, but to have two guys out there can really set the tone for your defense.”
Smith immediately stepped into the role of guarding the opponent’s best perimeter player, and he and Piercefield keyed IWU’s win over Taylor by limiting the Trojans’ senior guard tandem of Mason Degenkolb and Ryan Robinson to more than 10 points below their collective averages.
Facing the opposition’s top offensive player is something Smith embraces.
“I really enjoy playing that role. I played pretty good defense in high school, so I knew coming here ... one of my main focuses was defense,” Smith said. “The guys – (senior) Trevor Harrell – he’s our scout squad and plays a guard for the other team. He goes hard everyday in practice and pushes me and helps me do better every day.”
Tonagel attributes the quick growth of his younger players to the leadership of his upperclassmen.
“If you look at a kid like Kyle who is that good but that humble, he walks with humility. That sends a message to these other guy of how we need you develop in this program,” Tonagel said. “You come in and you want to work hard for other people. Canaan Coffey is doing the same thing as a senior. We’ve got tremendous senior leadership.
“It’s so much of what we’re doing off the court,” he added. “They believe in each other. They’re pushing each other to grow. It’s fun to watch when they get on the court to see how it helps us on defense, but how the ball goes in the hoop. When you’re connected, it’s funny how that works.”
