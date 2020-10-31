CONVERSE – Time of possession caught up with the Oak Hill football team on Friday evening.

Behind 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back Amir Drew, 11th-ranked Fort Wayne Concordia was able to wear down the Golden Eagles. Drew amassed 253 yards on 29 carries with a pair of touchdowns as the Cadets pulled away in the final six minutes for a 24-0 Class 3A Sectional 27 semifinal victory.

“We knew they would rely on Drew to carry the load,” veteran Oak Hill coach Bud Ozmun said. “He is a big, strong back. Even when you hit him, he falls forward.”

Drew scored from seven yards out on the game’s opening drive after the Cadets used five plays to march 90 yards in less than three minutes. It proved to be the only points they would need.

Oak Hill's defense, which hadn’t allowed a touchdown in eight consecutive quarters, adjusted to the athleticism and speed of their counterparts. In fact, they wouldn’t allow another score over the next 38 minutes.

Senior linebacker Blake Fox and sophomore defensive back Lucas Hasty each had a second quarter interception that ended Concordia drives inside Golden Eagle territory.

“Just a lot of credit to the guys up front,” Fox noted. “They were able to get pressure and the guys worked together downfield to make some plays.”

Still trailing just 7-0, with 1:48 remaining in the third quarter, Oak Hill saw its only real scoring threat end when sophomore back Avery Mills was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-two at the Cadets eight-yard line. Oak Hill had started the drive at the Concordia 35-yard line after a 10-yard punt return from senior Kian Hite.

“They had shut our inside power game down,” Ozmun said. “We took a shot on the outside route and tried to use Avery’s speed. Most of the teams we play don’t have his speed, but a lot of their guys match that and it showed on that play.”

It was a decisive, momentum altering stop as Concordia churned up the next seven minutes with a 13-play drive that accumulated 92 yards. Drew waltzed in untouched from one-yard out and for the first time, the Cadets had breathing room at 14-0 a with just 6:44 remaining in the final quarter.

“It was a significant stop,” Cadets interim coach Paul Fluegee said. “We had our hands full for sure, but our defense has played well all year.”

Concordia continued to flex its muscle on the next two Golden Eagle possessions. Interceptions by Brayden Payne and Kameron Vanderbosch resulted in 10 more points. Payne’s pick was followed by a 30-yard David Gutman field goal with 2:30 showing on the clock to push the cushion to 17-0. Then it was Vanderbosch who raced 64 yards down the Cadets sideline for a pick-six that provided final margin.

“We knew defensively, they were very strong.” Ozmun said. “We just needed to find a way to be a little more productive. For us to be effective we knew we had to throw the ball to loosen them up and we just didn’t connect early or often enough to do that.”

Oak Hill managed just six first downs and 94 total yards. Senior quarterback Clay McCorkle completed five passes for 49 yards, while sophomore Kyle Turanchick gained 24 yards on the ground in 12 attempts.

“They just had a lot of speed at the linebacker position, blitzing,” McCorkle said. “They also had a lot of size up front that took up blocks that allowed them to make those plays tonight.”

Concordia held a 31:09 to 16:51 advantage in time of possession and out-gained the Golden Eagles by nearly 300 yards.

Oak Hill had its six-game win streak snapped to finishing the season at 7-4. The Cadets will face Norwell in next week’s Sectional title game.

A talented senior class of fifteen players took off the pads one final time.

“That class is special,” praised Ozmun. “They are a tight group who all get along and love each other. They brought the young guys along. It was a fun group.”