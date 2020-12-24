MIDDLETOWN — The Marion Giants fought through a sluggish start Wednesday night, but an even slower finish was too much to overcome at Class 2A No. 5 Shenandoah.
The Giants scored just three points in the first six minutes and saw the Raiders quickly build a 10-point lead.
But the opening quarter offensive woes for the Giants paled in comparison to the final six minutes, where Shenandoah closed by scoring the final 19 points to take a 67-51 win.
Marion made 3-of-14 field goal attempts through the first eight minutes and faced an 18-11 deficit going into the second quarter. Shenandoah extended its lead to 24-13 with 5:50 to play in the half before the Giants employed some full-court pressure that paid immediate dividends.
Shenandoah went scoreless for the next four-plus minutes and committed five of its 12 turnovers during the stretch. The Giants took advantage with a 13-0 run and claimed the lead for the first time at 26-24 with 2:25 to play in the half.
“We wanted to be scrappy and uptempo the pace of the game,” said Marion coach James Blackmon about using the press. “Once we got the lead, we needed to continue to be disciplined in our press because they’re a great team. They’re very smart.
“At times we tried to jump ourselves out of position later in the press and once we over anticipated a pass, those guys were disciplined enough to go to their spots and get past the press and get a high-percentage shot.”
Once the Raiders figured out how to deal with Marion’s pressure, they scored six of the last eight points in the half - all on layups - to take a 30-28 lead to intermission.
The score was tied twice and the lead changed hands six times throughout the third quarter. Cubie Jones' put-back bucket for the Giants with 20 seconds remaining sent the game to the final eight minutes all square at 44.
Josh Balfour’s 3-pointer just 20 seconds in to the fourth quarter gave the Giants a quick lead then the teams exchanged two-point trips over the next 90 seconds. Jalen Blackmon scored Marion’s final four points of the game and his bucket with six minutes remaining had the Giants leading 51-48.
But after making three of their first four field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, the Giants missed their next nine along with the front end of two one-and-ones from the free throw line.
Shenandoah got a bucket from Kameron Graddy followed by a Michael Howard 3-pointer to take a 53-51 lead with 5:20 to play and start its game-ending,19-0 run. The Raiders executed near flawlessly on both ends of the floor over the final six minutes to pull away for the 16-point win.
While the Giants made just 3-of-13 from the field in the fourth quarter, Shenandoah made 8-for-10.
For the game, Shenandoah made 26-of-44 (59%), including 6-of-11 from long range, and 9-of-14 from the foul line.
Marion shot 19-of-53 (35.8%) overall, 4-of-18 from 3-point range and 9-of-12 free throws.
“If we make our free throws and take advantage of our layups … I felt like we put ourselves there,” Coach Blackmon said. “We didn’t capitalize on a steal and we didn’t capitalize on a free throw (in the fourth quarter) and they did on the other end.”
Jalen Blackmon led the Giants with 19 points to continue his ascent towards becoming the all-time leading scorer in Marion boys’ basketball history. He now has 1,711 points and stands tied with Lyndon Jones in third place.
Rodney Gipson scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter while Matthew Goolsby scored all 10 of his points in the third quarter. Balfour ended with five points, Taden Metzger added three points and Cubie Jones finished with two.
Graddy poured in game-high 25 points to lead the Raiders. The 6-foot-6 senior made 12-of-14 field goal attempts, and benifitted greatly from Shenandoah's guards' ability to penetrate and dish to him for layups.
“He’s got really good hands and he finished around the basket,” said Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough of Graddy. “Our guys did a really great job. You know how they talk about in football the running back taking the linemen out, Graddy ought to take his teammates out to B-dubs or something because they fed him like crazy. … We passed the ball well tonight.
Senior guard Kaden McCollough finished with 17 points. The Giants limited Raiders’ leading scorer Jakeb Kinsey (17.2 points per game) to just two field goals and eight points, but he dished out nine assists.
Coach McCollough said his statistician recorded 25 assists for Shenandoah.
Things won’t get any easier for the Giants (3-2) following a brief respite for Christmas.
Homestead (9-0), ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 4A poll and No. 4 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association’s all-class poll, visits Bill Green Arena on Tuesday.
Coach Blackmon said the Giants faced a similar scenario last season in having to travel to Fort Wayne to face the Spartans a night after dropping a game at 4A top-ranked Lawrence North.
“They were ranked fourth in the state last time we played them and we beat them by 15,” Blackmon confidently stated about Homestead. “We’ve just got to come out and play our game and be ready to play.”
