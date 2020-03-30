Golf has played a big role in Cody White’s life since he was a very young boy, and the game is certain to be part of his future as well.
But like so many other collegiate athletes around the United States, White experienced a swift and disappointing ending to his season and career because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
White, a senior who is finishing up a degree in organizational leadership at NCAA Division I Purdue University-Fort Wayne, was nearing the end of a 36-hole day in the Mastodons’ third tournament of the spring schedule when the NCAA announced its decision to cancel the rest of the spring sports season.
“I was on my 34th hole and the coaches were getting the confirmation we were done,” White said. “Our assistant coach came up to me and said ‘Finish strong’ with a big smile on his face. I was super confused.
“The 36th hole, my (head) coach and him were at the green and my mom burst into tears,” he continued. “I was basically confused then I found out that was my last hole as a competitive golfer. It was pretty tough, but I’m home now for good, working and trying to stay busy so I can keep my mind off of it.”
The NCAA is still debating whether athletes will have their eligibility extended beyond the current academic year, however, White is certain he’s played his final competitive round, at least in college, on March 12 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“With what they’re proposing now, if that goes through I would qualify for it. My coach asked if it was something I wanted to do and if it was possible,” White said. “I told him no. I decided it was time to be done and that was my final decision.”
For the record, White shot 75 in his final round and tied for 24th in the abbreviated final tournament. His career-best round at PU-FW was 70, which he shot on multiple occasions, the last time in September in South Carolina, where he also carded a career-low 213 in the 54-hole event. That score ranks inside the top-10 in program history.
White said course management was where his game grew the most in college, and the experience of playing nearly four full years at golf’s top-amateur level brought him many more lessons.
“It was an experience that if anyone wanted to do it’s definitely something you should take advantage of,” he said. “It taught more discipline with everything in life just learning how to deal with tough situations.
“College golf is the toughest thing I’ve ever done as far as sports,” said White, who also played basketball at Oak Hill. “It teaches you to mature, not only as a golfer, but as a person. I feel like that was the biggest thing for me. Traveling the country, meeting new people and seeing how different things work in life. I would say maturing was the biggest thing for me.”
White still has three classes left to completely fulfill his degree requirements once the current semester ends. He anticipates getting his degree next fall. In the meantime, he’s working alongside his dad, Tom White, at Excel Auto Body in Marion, preparing to take over the family business someday.
“I’m not too worried about getting my degree since I have such a little amount left,” White said. “I’m just trying to learn the business here.
“I’m training with a little bit of everything,” he added. “I’m trying to learn the paint side, the body side, office side. Mainly right now I’m trying to learn how to do estimates and all the paper work. I’m all over the place for the most part.”
White also plans to continue enjoying the game of golf.
“Golf for now is fun, but I’m not opposed to playing in more competition,” said the three-time Grant County Amateur Tournament champion. “Me and Todd Chin have talked about playing is some summer events, team matches, four-ball and that kind of stuff. Nothing serious. I kind of just want to make it fun for awhile. I’ve made it serious for such a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.