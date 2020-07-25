The 33rd-annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week series got off to a flying start Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway with a memorable battle between Logan Seavey and Kevin Thomas Jr.
Seavey, Sutter, California, started on the pole of the 30-lap feature and led the first 18 laps before alternating the top spot with Thomas four times between laps 19 through 22.
Though Seavey would not relinquish the lead again on the way to his first ISW win - the second-ever win of his USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car career - his dramatic battle with Thomas reached its crescendo as the pair raced into turn three trying to make their way around a lapped car on the would be final lap.
Thomas briefly gained the advantage out of turn two but encountered the car of Jadon Rogers racing down the backstretch. He tried to slide up in front of Seavey while moving around Rogers, but the two leaders made contact - Seavey’s left-front wheel hitting Thomas’ right-rear.
The rear end of Thomas’ car came completely off the track and he came to rest on the outer edge on the turn three entrance, the accident relegating him to a 20th-place finish in the 24-car field.
Meanwhile, Seavey took a rough ride over the third-turn berm, doing a complete 360-degree spin in the process, but never lost power.
"(Thomas) got that big run off the bottom getting in (to turn three),” Seavey told USAC.com. "He knew he had to slide me, and I knew I had to beat him out of four. He got across the racetrack a lot faster than I thought he would. I was trying to turn down and it was way too late by that point. I have no idea how I drove away from it. I'm not really sure how we didn't turn over or land in the pits. That's where I thought I was going."
Seavey drove his injured car back onto the track without hesitation while a red flag was displayed for Thomas, which halted the race.
"We had the lapped car on the bottom and my only shot was to squeeze up to the top getting into three," Thomas said. "I got a decent run, but I don't think good enough. (Seavey) got a good run too, but I couldn't really see him going down the back stretch. I tried to give room but tried to slide a little bit too. I just made contact and screwed myself."
By rule, once the red flag was displayed for Thomas, the 360-spin rule was no longer in effect for Seavey and he was positioned back at the front of the field for a green-white-checkered, two-lap shootout, once the race restarted.
Even with a slightly damaged race car, Seavey outraced 2015 ISW Gas City winner, Chase Stockton, to the checkers by 0.472 of a second, or nearly three car lengths.
"I knew my draglink was a little bent," Seavey said of his car after the incident with Thomas. "My steering wheel was a little sideways. I know that's just kind of a comfort thing. I knew everything was going to be fine.
“Happy to finally get a win,” he added. “We finally found the balance and the confidence tonight early, and that’s what I needed.
Justin Grant finished third ahead of Kyle Cummins and Thomas Meseraull, reigning Gas City Speedway sprint car champion. Shane Cottle, winner of the 2019 ISW Gas City feature, finished seventh, but earned the award for Hard Charger of the Night after he started the feature in the 21st position.
Cummins (Pierceton, Indiana), Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma), Robert Ballou (Rocklin, California) and Jarrett Andretti (Mooresville, North Carolina) were winners of the heat races. Kyle Robbins (New Castle, Indiana) won the C-Main while Grant (Ione, California), who was the fastest qualifier (11.859 seconds), took the checkered flag first for the B-Main.
Madison-Grant senior Zack Pretorius ran a qualifying lap of 12.607 seconds, good for 13th-fastest in his 24-man qualifying group. He finished seventh of the 12 cars in heat race No. 1, but failed to make the feature race after running 14th in the B-Main.
Indiana Sprint Week continues at Kokomo Speedway Saturday night then moves to Lawrenceburg Speedway on Sunday. After taking Monday and Tuesday off, the prestigious series resumes Wednesday at Terre Haute Action Track and concludes with events at Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville), Bloomington Speedway and Tri-State Speedway (Haubstadt) over four-consecutive nights.
