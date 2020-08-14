Arbor Trace
Good Scores: Cody White 31-30-61
2020 Club Championship: 1. Todd Chin 139, 2. Keith Ruberg 148, 3. Andrew Porterfield 151, T4. Ty Corey, Michael Law, Adlai Deisler 154, 7. Ross Bowen 157, 8. BJ White 158. First Flight: 1. Kevin Caudill 149, T2. Mike Schmit, Adam Corrigan 151, 4. James Harness 153, 5. Mark Shultz 158, 6. Chad McCoin 159. Senior Flight: 1. Scott Weaver 134, 2. Robert Etherton 143, 3. Tom Barnes 144, T4. Bill Corey, Mike Hicks 147, 6. John Chin 149, 7. Bob Smithson 154, 8. Anthony Combs 160. Super Senior Flight: 1. Jim Johnson 161 (won in a 1 hole playoff), 2. Bob Kibbey 161, 3. Ron Birkhold 165, 4. Vern McCoy 169
IWU League: 1 Don Hudson, Greg Fiebig, Brent Hall, Amonte King, John Blake 29; 2. Kylie Jackson Scott Turcott Marv Moriarity,Eddy Shigley 31. Closest pin: No. 14 – Loren Oke, No. 12 – Bob Tippey. Longest putt: No. 16 – Marv Moriarty. Closest pin, second shot: No. 11 – Kyle Beal. Longest Drive #18 Loren Oke. Point Leaders: 1. Jerry Pattengale 24 points, 2. Loren Oke 22, T3. John Blake, Adam Thompson, Tom Kinnan 21, 6. Jess Alumbaugh 20
In House League: T1. Todd Chin/Chris Stotts, Ethan Gallway/Brian Gallaway 155 points, 3. John Kowalski/Adam Kowalski 154. Long putt: No. 9 – Josh Dakin. Closest to pin: No. 6 – Anthony Combs. Low net: Allen Carmichael 28. Low gross: Todd Chin 32. Skins: Todd Chin (No. 2), Chad McCoin (No. 5).
Tom Graves Memoria; League: T1. Harold Rodgers/Skip Roby, Jerry Shelby/Bret Markley 25 points; T3. Jeff Moore/Robert McCallum, Brandan Swan/Mike Boyer 24; 5. Chad Eastes/Monty Persinger 23.
Yeakle’s Sports Bar League: 1. Adam Yeakle/Ashley Yeakle 61.5 points, 2. Tim Yeakle/Aaron Yeakle 61, T3. Josh Cade/Juan Cano, Jason Line/Jonathon Rudy 60.
Raymond James Senior League: 1. Max Foust, Spencer Lovelady 22 points, T3. Scott Burke, Bob Purtee 21, T5. Jim Beck, Tom McMullen, Larry Briles, Jim Jones, Butch Sands 20. Closest to pin: No. 6 – Tom McMullen, Nos. 7 & 8 – Keith Gallion. Chip-in: John Troyer (No. 2), Keith Gallion (No. 4), John Ayres (No. 8)
Insurance Management Scramble: 1. Jesse Rush, Phil Bunch, Jay Davidson, Randy Alter 30; 2. Truman Stevens, Bob Purtee, Mike Mullenix 31, 3. Squirt Keene, Oren Guenin, Gene Bischoff, John Copeland 31, 4. Andy Sorrell, Dave Ivey, Terry Ivey, Ed Brewer 31. Closest to pin: No. 1 – Terry Ivey, No. 6 – Andy Sorrell, No. 8 – Wayne Lanham. Skin: Truman Stevens, Bob Purtee, Mike Mullenix (No. 8).
Maple Run-Bob Buroker Memorial: 1. Greg Shafer, Ethan Bowland, Caleb Livingston, Christian Livingston 58; 2. McCoy Wilson, Steve Wilson, Shane Wilson, Tyler Wilson 61; 3. Paul Buroker, Mike Lynch, Steve Harmon, Randy Alter 63. Closest to Pin : No. 8 – Danny Trout. Longest Putt: No. 9 – Justin Whelchel. Longest Drive: No. 18 – Caleb Livingston.
Gilead Ministries Celebration Golf Scramble
AM Results: 1. Jeff Luedtke, Bryce Luedtke, Rob Tippey, Lorne Oke 53; 2. Brian Flynn, David Mooney, Doug Smithee, Chris Oliver 53; 3. Bobby Browder, Todd Fettig, Tyler Sizelove, David Roberts 54. Closest to pin: Women, No.8 – women Danyel Miller, men, No. 12 – Terry Moore. Long putt: No. 1 – Jack Jordan, No. 18 – Brian Flynn. Closest to line: No. 4 – Kris Glancy, No. 10 Carol Hamilton. Long drive: No. 13 – women, Kenzie Pearce, No. 5 men, Elijah Mattingly.
PM Results: 1. Andy Varner, Tony Smith, Jim Spurgeon, Bill Rock 47; 2. Brian Cowgill, Steve Gorrell, Rob Hydell, D Weis 52; 3. Scott Turcott, Jerry Pattengale, Kyle Bloom, Kayla Espasito 52. Closest to pin: No. 12 – men, Graham Nelson. Long putt: No. 1 – Kirk Barton, No. 18 – Randy LeFavour. Closest to line: No. 4 – Dick Berbereia, No. 10 – Bernie Hoggatt. Long drive: No. 13 women, Kristini Hunt, No. 5 men, Andy Varner.
Upcoming Events: Aug. 20 – Eastbrook vs Oak Hill 5 p.m.; Aug. 21 – Par 3 Tournament 6:30 p.m. shotgun. Open to public, sign up in shop.; Aug. 27 – Raymond James Senior League 18 hole scramble & picnic 8 a.m.; Aug. 28 – Grant County Chamber of Commerce 7:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. shotgun.
ElksResults from MELGA (Marion Elks Ladies’ Golf Assn.): 1. Sheila Delongchamp 4.5 points, 2. Rita Raih 4 points, 3. Carol Hamilton 2.5 points. Chip-ins: Cheryl Detamore (No. 8), Carol Hamilton (Nos. 3 and 9).
Walnut Creek/Club RunGood Scores: Jim Spurgeon, age 66, Gas City shot a 65 for 18 holes on the Walnut Creek Course. Spurgeon was playing with Brian Trout, Troy Zabst and Dave Webb.
Eagles: Catherine Snapp, Gas City scored her first eagle on #14 on the Walnut Creek course using only a driver and a putter.
Tournament Results
Grant County Cancer Services, Par 3 Benefit: 1. Keeley Flooring 42, 2. Green Olive Pub 43 (tie breaker on #18), 3. Team 20 (Ken, Jerry, Curt, Bret) 43
Julie & Michael’s Christmas Stocking Benefit: 1. Brian Flynn, David Mooney, Jay Mason, Larry Summitt; 2. James Morrical, Jacob Morrical, Andrew Morrical, Tyler Schroeder. 3. Lance Blosson, Katie Blossom, Terry Clark, Janice Clark. Womens long drive – Samantha Yeagy, Women’s closest to the pin – Michelle Hoppes, Men’s long drive – Jon Rudy, Men’s closest to the pin – Bill Heacock, 50/50 drawing – Laura Tobias
League results
Veterans Administration (Walnut Creek, Front 9): 1. Mooney/Flynn 71 points, 2. Dehmer/Brookshire 64, T3. Tilden/Brinneman & Ribble/Ribble 60. Closest to Pin: No. 6 – Rich Tilden. Drawing: Team No. 4, Overbey/Wall.
Tuesday Morning Senior (Walnut Creek, Front 9): A-flight: 1. Doug Springer 29, 2. Mike Huber 31, 3. Bob Kibbey 32. B-flight: 1. George Blakely 29, 2. Ron Johnson 31, 3. Roger Strine 34. C-flight: 1. Jim Hamilton 25, 2. Denny Moorman 29, 3. Fred Myrick 30. Closest to Pin: No. 6 – Jim Hamilton.
Gas City Moose (Results through Round 7): 1. Ancil/Tighe 12 points, T2. Hall/Simpkins, Strausbaugh/Havens, Holloway/Eltzroth, Rogers/Smith, Hayes/Havens.
House League (Walnut Creek, Front 9): 1. Cunningham/Cowgill 116.5, 2. Nash/ McCoin 114, 3. Adkins/Stanley 112, 4. Jarck/Butcher 103. Skins: Kyle Cunningham (Nos. 1 & 8), Dave Weis (No. 9)
Upcoming Events
The First Tee Junior Program – final session, Aug. 21, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. register at www.firstteeindiana.org (go to “East Central Location” and look for Walnut Creek Golf) or register with Jeff Seagrave, PGA, jgsc1@me.com.
