In essence, the 89th-edition of the Grant County Amateur golf championship was sort of a match-play event from its beginning.
Todd Chin and Andy Varner positioned themselves atop the leaderboard very early in the 72-hole, stroke-play event, and they increased the advantage little-by-little with each passing round while remaining within a shot or two of each other throughout the tourney.
Chin shot 69 and Varner had 70 in the opening round at Elks Country Club. Varner fired a 66 - low round for the entire tourney - while Chin had 68 at Arbor Trace as the two closed opening weekend still separated by a single shot.
Chin ended with a 71 on Saturday at Walnut Creek while Varner shot 72, meaning the two men arrived at the first tee at Meshingomesia Sunday morning tied for the lead. They also stood 11 shots clear of a three-way tie for third and ready to duel to decide who would add another champion’s plaque to their already impressive collections.
A duel, indeed, ensued.
Neither man had his best scoring day. The firm, hilly course and breezy conditions combined with the pressure of the moment to make shooting low scores more difficult than normal.
Both made more bogeys than birdies, and fittingly the championship came down to the final few pressure-packed shots of the day.
Chin birdied the par-4, 17th hole to gain a one shot lead. He then watched as Varner’s 15-footer for birdie on the par-4, 18th burned the edge of the cup.
Chin’s birdie attempt on the 72nd hole, a 20-plus foot putt from the front fringe, was a chance to render Varner’s putt irrelevant, but came up well short. After Varner's narrow miss, Chin calmly stepped up and rolled in his remaining 4-footer to finish with 74 and win his fifth Grant County Amateur championship.
It was Chin’s first win since 2005.
“I don’t think I've ever had a battle like that, honestly. I really don’t,” said Varner, who was crowned country champ the last two years and has the third-most titles in tournament history with eight. “Through high school, college, anything. To be one-versus-one, man-versus-man, I’ve never felt it like that. Being in the final group for 36 holes and being one or two, it was intense.”
Chin settled into his round quickly, making a birdie on No. 1 then lipping out a birdie putt on the par-3, 2nd and settling for an easy par. Varner bogeyed each of the first two holes and Chin held the biggest lead of the day and tournament with a 3-stroke advantage.
Varner birdied the short par-4, third hole to trim his deficit to two, but immediately made bogey at No. 4 to give the shot back when Chin made par.
Chin began to struggle on No. 5, watching his short par-putt lip out for his first bogey of the day. He’d also bogey Nos. 7 and 8 before finishing the front nine with a par on the par-5, ninth hole.
“Neither one of us really got a rhythm going. I started out pretty decent,” Chin said. “My first putt on (No.) 5 kind of rattled me. I saw about five feet of break in it and it moved about a foot. Then I missed that (short putt) and was kind of rattled after that. … it turned into a match-play situation and we were both kinda playing bad golf.
Varner made pars and picked up shots on Nos. 5 and 7, then drew even with Chin with a birdie on No. 9. He also birdied the par-4, 10th hole to take his first lead of the day.
Chin made par and Varner a bogey on No. 12 to once again square the match.
Chin appeared to assume control after making pars on holes 14 and 15, both par-4s, while Varner bogeyed each one.
Neither man hit a good drive off the 14th tee, but Chin caught a break after pulling his shot behind a support building near the 14th fairway and taking a free drop. He curled his second shot around the structure and onto the green where he two putted for par.
Varner missed his tee shot to the right on No. 14 and hit a tree which sent the ball backwards towards tee box. His second shot nearly cleared the same tree, but clipped a branch near the top and fell about 100 yards short of the green. He hit his third on the green but needed two putts to finish with a bogey.
Varner hit a big tee ball on the 15th hole, but once again had tree issues and knocked his second shot over the green leaving him with a tough downhill chip shot. He was unable to get up-and-down and made his second-straight bogey.
Chin left his approach shot on 15 short and his third shot still left him with about a 12-foot par putt. He drained the putt which staked him to a two shot lead with three holes to play.
“My putt on 15 was huge. I had a bad lie on the fringe, as hard as that is to believe,” Chin said. “It was just sitting down and just not a good putt. I mustered up the courage and hit that par putt.”
Varner wasn’t going away, though, and his second shot on No. 16, a par-5, went just over the green and left him a downhill chip for eagle. He aggressively hit his chip and ran it about 15-feet past the hole, but made his own courageous putt for birdie.
Chin had a long putt for birdie on the 16th largely along the same line that Varner’s chip shot followed.
“I watched his chip roll and it made me a little timid on my first putt on 16,” Chin said.
And that first putt came up about eight-feet short. His next putt also missed and he the resulting bogey meant the two were once again tied starting the final two holes.
Chin said whenever he goes out to practice, the first two clubs he hits are his 56-degree wedge followed by his 9-iron. After hitting his tee shot in the fairway, Chin used his 9-iron to set up the winning birdie on No. 17.
“It was just a nice, stock 9-iron I had in on 17. I kind of reflected back to Arbor Trace a little bit and a hit a good shot,” Chin said about the shot that settled about six feet from the hole. “The putt I set up left edge thinking just use a nice, smooth stroke on it. Then right before I hit it, I just didn’t give it enough. But it curled in and that was the break I needed.”
Varner carded a final-round 75 while three-time county champ, Cody White, who played with the two leaders, shot 76. White and Pete DeLongchamp, who also shot 76, finished in a third-place tie.
First flight
Scott Weaver shot shot 81 then won a three-way playoff with Gary Ross and Todd Butcher for the first-flight trophy. Butcher and Travis Havens each shot 78 to share low-round on Sunday.
Second flight
Adam Corrigan carded a 76, four shots better than any other score in the flight, to win by eight shots over Tony Smith (82). Ethan Gallaway (80) was third.
Third flight
Eastbrook freshman Andrew Jarck shot 87 and ended up on top of the third flight by seven shots over Anthony Combs (92). Nick Duke (94) finished third.
Grant County Amateur final leaderboard
Championship Flight
1. Todd Chin 69-68-71-74–-282
2. Andrew Varner 70-66-72–75–283
T3. Peter DeLongchamp 70-74-75-76–-295
Cody White 74-72-73-76–-295
T5. Lance Hoch 72-72-75-79–-298
Keith Ruberg 73-73-74–78–-298
7. Ty Corey 72-74-78-80–-304
8. Doug Carey 75-72-75–84–-306
9. Blake LeFavour 71-75-81-85–-312
First Flight
1. Scott Weaver 77-75-74-81–-307*
2. Gary Ross 77-73-74-83–-307
3. Todd Butcher 75-76-78-78–-307
T4. Tanner Day 76-74-79-87—316
Travis Havens 83-74-80-78–-316
T6. Bob Smithson 82-73-74-88–-317
Robert Etherton 81-73-76-82–-317
8. Mike Hicks 81-76-79-83–-319
9. Jared Jarck 77-79-83-84–-323
10. Ethan Bowland 79-78-85-91–-333
BJ White 79-72-WD
*won three-way playoff
Second Flight
1. Adam Corrigan 84-77-74-76–-311
2. Tony Smith 80-80-77-82–-319
3. Ethan Gallaway 86-75-81-80—322
4. Dee Ballinger 85-77-77-86–-325
5. Kirk Barton 85-79-79-87–-330
T6. Jenna Boucher 83-84-78-91—336
Ryan Simpkins 87-78-89-82—336
8. Greg Allison 84-84-84-90—342
9. Graham Nelson 87-81-89-99—356
Jeffery McVicker II 79-89-79—WD
Third Flight
1. Andrew Jarck 89-86-82-87—344
2. Anthony Combs 97-85-77-92—351
3. Nick Duke 87-85-88-94—354
4. Brian Gallaway 92-87-79-97—355
5. .Jeff Moore 90-89-94-101—374
6. Tanner Stanley 96-91-88-100—375
7. Kevin Adkins 89-88-93-106—376
8. Rhett Baker 107-119-119-143—488
Jim Brunner 93-85-85—WD
Brian Cowgill 90-88-92—WD
