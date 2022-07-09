A familiar name resides a top the leaderboard after 18 holes in the 91st Grant County Amateur golf tournament, but five-time champion Todd Chin has plenty of company in pursuit as the tourney heads to Walnut Creek on Sunday.

Chin was the lone golfer to shoot an even-par, 72 Saturday at Meshingomesia, however five other players finished within three shots of the lead and the top 12 scores are all within five shots.

BJ White and Keith Ruberg each shot 73 and will start Sunday’s round hot on the heels of Chin.

“I played here in college for four years so I’m comfortable here and I just hit the ball well,” White said. “I think I hit 14 greens in regulation. If you putt decent you’re going to shoot well. I had a a couple key up and downs on the back nine.”

Lance Hoch, who finished third last year, along with Tanner Day each finished two behind Chin with 74 while rising Eastbrook junior, Andrew Jarck, fired a 34 on the front nine and settled for a 75.

Eight-time county champ Andy Varner is part of a trio of golfers that included IWU player, Blake LeFavour, along with Eastbrook sophomore Aaron Fulda, to finish with 76.

Defending and four-time champ Cody White along with with Lauren One and Robert Etherton each carded a 77 and stand five shots from the lead.

Round three will be played at the Marion Elks on Saturday, July 16 and the final round will be played at Arbor Trace on Sunday, July 17.

Grant County Amateur Leaderboard

Round one at Meshigomesia

1. Todd Chin - 72

T2. BJ White - 73, Keith Ruberg - 73

T4. Lance Hoch - 74, Tanner Day - 74

6. Andrew Jarck - 75

T7. Aaron Fulda - 76, Andy Varner - 76, Blake LeFavour - 76

T10. Loren Oke - 77, Robert Etherton - 77, Cody White - 77

13. Peter DeLongchamp - 78

14. Doug Carey - 79

15. Joshua Dakin - 80

T16. Bob Smithson - 81, Jared Jarck - 81

18. Todd Butcher - 82

T19. Mike Hicks - 83, Andrew Morrical - 83, Braden Renbarger - 83

T22. Chad Hurd - 85, Jeffery McVicker - 85, Devin McVicker - 85, Ethan Gallaway - 85

26. Justin Dakin - 86

T27. Kevin Caudill - 87, Nick Duke Sr. - 87, Jeff Leckron - 87

T30. Kirk Barton 88, Landon Tropf - 88

32. Brian Fuller - 89

T33. Jeff Moore - 92, Jimmy Reeves - 92

35. Bob Leckron - 94

36. Phil Leckron - 97

37. Ian Brookshire - 100

38. Brian Gallaway - 101

39. Carter Elkins - 102

Round two tee times

Walnut Creek, Sunday

8 a.m.

Joshua Dakin

Brian Fuller

Cody White

8:10

Ian Brookshire

Jared Jarck

Braden Renbarger

8:20

Keith Ruberg

Brian Gallaway

Kirk Barton

8:30

Phil Leckron

Landon Tropf

Bob Smithson

8:40

Bob Leckron

Tanner Day

Ethan Gallaway

8:50

Chad Hurd

Justin Dakin

Loren Oke

9 a.m.

Doug Carey

Mike Hicks

Jeff Moore

9:10

Todd Chin

Robert Etherton

Jeff Leckron

9:20

Jimmy Reeves

Devin McVicker

Andrew Jarck

9:30

Aaron Fulda

Peter DeLongchamp

Kevin Caudill

9:40

Carter Elkins

Andrew Morrical

Lance Hoch

9:50

BJ White

Nick Duke Sr.

Jeffery McVicker

10 a.m.

Andy Varner

Blake LeFavour

Todd Butcher

