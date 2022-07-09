A familiar name resides a top the leaderboard after 18 holes in the 91st Grant County Amateur golf tournament, but five-time champion Todd Chin has plenty of company in pursuit as the tourney heads to Walnut Creek on Sunday.
Chin was the lone golfer to shoot an even-par, 72 Saturday at Meshingomesia, however five other players finished within three shots of the lead and the top 12 scores are all within five shots.
BJ White and Keith Ruberg each shot 73 and will start Sunday’s round hot on the heels of Chin.
“I played here in college for four years so I’m comfortable here and I just hit the ball well,” White said. “I think I hit 14 greens in regulation. If you putt decent you’re going to shoot well. I had a a couple key up and downs on the back nine.”
Lance Hoch, who finished third last year, along with Tanner Day each finished two behind Chin with 74 while rising Eastbrook junior, Andrew Jarck, fired a 34 on the front nine and settled for a 75.
Eight-time county champ Andy Varner is part of a trio of golfers that included IWU player, Blake LeFavour, along with Eastbrook sophomore Aaron Fulda, to finish with 76.
Defending and four-time champ Cody White along with with Lauren One and Robert Etherton each carded a 77 and stand five shots from the lead.
Round three will be played at the Marion Elks on Saturday, July 16 and the final round will be played at Arbor Trace on Sunday, July 17.
Grant County Amateur Leaderboard
Round one at Meshigomesia
1. Todd Chin - 72
T2. BJ White - 73, Keith Ruberg - 73
T4. Lance Hoch - 74, Tanner Day - 74
6. Andrew Jarck - 75
T7. Aaron Fulda - 76, Andy Varner - 76, Blake LeFavour - 76
T10. Loren Oke - 77, Robert Etherton - 77, Cody White - 77
13. Peter DeLongchamp - 78
14. Doug Carey - 79
15. Joshua Dakin - 80
T16. Bob Smithson - 81, Jared Jarck - 81
18. Todd Butcher - 82
T19. Mike Hicks - 83, Andrew Morrical - 83, Braden Renbarger - 83
T22. Chad Hurd - 85, Jeffery McVicker - 85, Devin McVicker - 85, Ethan Gallaway - 85
26. Justin Dakin - 86
T27. Kevin Caudill - 87, Nick Duke Sr. - 87, Jeff Leckron - 87
T30. Kirk Barton 88, Landon Tropf - 88
32. Brian Fuller - 89
T33. Jeff Moore - 92, Jimmy Reeves - 92
35. Bob Leckron - 94
36. Phil Leckron - 97
37. Ian Brookshire - 100
38. Brian Gallaway - 101
39. Carter Elkins - 102
Round two tee times
Walnut Creek, Sunday
8 a.m.
Joshua Dakin
Brian Fuller
Cody White
8:10
Ian Brookshire
Jared Jarck
Braden Renbarger
8:20
Keith Ruberg
Brian Gallaway
Kirk Barton
8:30
Phil Leckron
Landon Tropf
Bob Smithson
8:40
Bob Leckron
Tanner Day
Ethan Gallaway
8:50
Chad Hurd
Justin Dakin
Loren Oke
9 a.m.
Doug Carey
Mike Hicks
Jeff Moore
9:10
Todd Chin
Robert Etherton
Jeff Leckron
9:20
Jimmy Reeves
Devin McVicker
Andrew Jarck
9:30
Aaron Fulda
Peter DeLongchamp
Kevin Caudill
9:40
Carter Elkins
Andrew Morrical
Lance Hoch
9:50
BJ White
Nick Duke Sr.
Jeffery McVicker
10 a.m.
Andy Varner
Blake LeFavour
Todd Butcher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.