A new, but familiar face will lead the Marion Giants football team into the 2023 season.
Craig Chambers, who served as head coach of the Giants from 2016-19, was unanimously approved to return to the position at Tuesday’s Marion Community School Board meeting.
Chambers replaces James Bell, who took over the position in 2020 after he left. Bell had a 14-19 record in his three seasons, and coached the Giants to sectional and regional championships in 2020.
Chambers guided the Giants to a 34-13 record in his prior four seasons. The 2018 Giants finished 13-1, captured a North Central Conference title, then won the first sectional and regional championships since 1990.
Chambers was named the NCC Football Coach of the Year and NCC Boys’ Sports Coach of the Year for 2018-19.
“It is with great excitement and anticipation that we welcome back Craig Chambers as our Marion High School head football coach,” said MHS athletic director, Steve Moritz, in a MCS press release on Tuesday. “His past success as a head coach, combined with his demand for discipline both on the field and in the classroom for his athletes, will pay immediate dividends for our football program.
“In his previous years as Marion head skipper, he not only won games on the turf, but changed the culture with his athletes and the entire MHS student body.”
Chambers admitted that his decision to leave Marion the first time around was a most difficult one and was prompted by a couple of different factors.
“It was extremely tough. The decision was kind of made when my daughter was entering her freshman year of high school. The biggest thing was Covid hit,” Chambers shared during a phone conversation Tuesday night. “If Covid hadn’t hit that March, we were working so hard as a team, they were really hitting on all cylinders, so those few months apart helped me make the decision to come back to Indy and see what I could do, and spend more time with my daughter going into her high school years.
“That was the only reason I left. If Covid hadn’t hit, I would have been seeing my daughter from afar, maybe once or twice a week,” he added. “I definitely appreciate the time, it was time well spent, but I’m excited about coming back and trying to see what we can do. Hopefully we can be good and continue the success we had before I left.”
Chambers departed Marion to become the head football coach and an assistant athletic director in his hometown at Indianapolis Arsenal Tech. He accumulated a 9-21 record in his three seasons leading the Titans.
As NCC rivals, Tech split a pair of games with the Giants, losing 28-13 in Marion in 2020, then earning a 33-7 home win in 2021. The teams didn’t meet last season and Tech will be leaving the NCC at the end of the current school year.
“Very challenging years,” Chambers said of his time at Tech. “Going into a bigger class gave me a little bit more exposure. In the practices and scrimmages we got a a chance to play against some of the bigger schools. It helped me develop a little bit more as a coach.
“Being the admin and assistant AD gave me a chance to see the business part of football and the athletics. It’s been a great experience for me these last three years.”
Chambers said his return to Marion will be gradual as he works with the administration at Arsenal Tech so both parties can make it a smooth transition.
Chambers also said he’s got some familiarity with Marion’s current roster as some of those young Giants had started in the elementary and middle school programs in town. He said he’s going to try to come up, perhaps on some week nights, to meet and potentially begin some conditioning with his team.
“I watched some of them in middle school and some of them was in fifth and sixth grade. I’m excited about some of the young talent they have in middle school now,” Chambers said. “I’m excited to come back to a place (where) the community, the school and everybody treated me extremely well. A very family oriented town.”
Beyond his duties coaching football, Chambers will have an expanded role at Marion High School, though those details yet to be fully worked out.
Chambers and the Giants will open the 2023 football season on Aug. 18 against Fort Wayne South in Dick Lootens Stadium.
