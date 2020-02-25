UPLAND — Taylor University senior Becca Buchs has turned Odle Arena into the Heartbreak Hotel for Mount Vernon Nazarene’s women’s basketball team this season.
Twice now the NAIA Division II’s seventh-ranked Trojans have hosted the Cougars, and each time the 5-foot-11 Buchs, one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters, has delivered a dose of disappointment in the final seconds with her long-range prowess.
Buchs’ heroics were accompanied by a trip to the Crossroads League tournament semifinals Tuesday night on Paul Patterson Court.
After leading for most of the game, Taylor suddenly found itself trailing 66-65 with just 5.9 seconds remaining following a clutch 3-pointer by MVNU senior guard Dani Ellerbrock.
Taylor took a timeout and coach Jody Martinez designed a play to get the ball into Buchs’ hands and his All-American delivered.
“(The plan was) To bring everyone up, see if they stay in man-to-man, which I’m glad they did. We were bringing Becca as a decoy at the beginning and then we shot her to her favorite spot,” Martinez said. “I had her sister slam down to (the box). We were hoping that they would rush out at Becca and leave Abby (Buchs) open.”
Abby Buchs was defended well inside as Becca Buchs caught the inbound pass from Haley Stratman in the left corner. Becca pivoted, squared her shoulders to the rim and let fly a 3-pointer that swished through the net with 2.1 seconds to play providing the game-winning points in a 68-66 win.
“I was the first option but we expect anyone to take that shot and we have confidence in anyone, one through 13, of taking that shot and hitting it,” Becca Buchs said. “My shot is usually my first option until they come up on me, and it was open.”
MVNU had a one final chance to tie or win, but didn’t even get a shot off after a poor inbound pass.
For Mount Vernon, it was deja vu. Becca Buchs’ 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds to play on Jan. 11 proved to be the game-winner in Taylor’s 65-64 regular-season win over the Cougars. It was her only 3-point make in three attempts the first time around and she was limited to eight points.
Buchs entered the game ranked second nationally in 3-point makes (112), makes per game (3.73) and 3-point percentage (48.1 percent), and improved in each category by connecting on 7-of-10 from deep to pour in a game-high 28 points.
“Give Mount Vernon credit, they never gave up, but our team didn’t either and that’s why they’re moving on,” Martinez said.
Becca Buchs hit her first 3-pointer just 20 seconds into the game to spark an opening 10-2 run by the Trojans. She then hit two more in the first quarter, the second extended the Trojans’ advantage to 12 (19-7), which turned out to be their largest of the game.
The Cougars closed within 19-11 by the end of the first then held Taylor scoreless for more than four minutes through the middle of the second and cut TU’s lead to 28-27 with 2:39 to play in the half. The Trojans closed the half with a 6-2 run and a 34-29 lead.
Mount Vernon scored the first five points of the second half in under a minute to close within one before Taylor ran off the next six points to go in front, 40-34 with 7:20 to play in the third. However, after Stratman’s triple pushed the Trojans lead to six, another near four-minute drought followed. Taylor also committed four turnovers to aide the 9-0 run by the Cougars and the visitors moved in front for the first time and led 43-40.
MVNU extended to a 48-44 lead – its largest of the game – with 2:43 to play in the third quarter, but Merideth Deckard made a 3-pointer and Becca Buchs added a two in the next 40 seconds to give the Trojans a one-point advantage with just over two minutes remaining.
Sydney Huffman knocked down two free throws with 24 seconds left in the third to put TU up 51-48, but Riley Pireu’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer evened the score up entering the final 10 minutes.
The fourth quarter featured four ties and Taylor held the biggest lead at three. The final tie came at 60-60 with 2:37 to play and four lead changes followed as the remaining time ticked away.
Stratman’s short lane jumper put the Trojans up 62-60 with 2:22 remaining. Sage Brannon knocked down a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark to give MVNU its first lead of the final quarter at 63-62. Becca Buchs sank a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later and the Trojans moved back on top, 65-63.
Both teams committed turnovers and Taylor worked through nearly two full shot clocks after Jamie Netzely came up with a big offensive rebound, but neither team would score again until Ellerbrock’s go-ahead three in the dramatic final seconds.
One key to Taylor’s success was holding MVNU’s leading scorer and rebounder, 6-2 junior Taylor Gregory, in check for most of the game. Gregory averages nearly 16 points and 12 rebounds per game, but finished with nine and six, respectively. She was 4-of-7 from the field, but didn’t get to the free throw line or grab an offensive rebound.
“(On) Gregory we did a good job overall ... our goal was to always have a body on her,” Martinez said. “We did lose her twice, once in transition and she hit a three and we lost her one time on an out of bounds play they threw a lob to her. That’s five of her nine that we screwed up on. She didn’t get to the free throw line so we did an outstanding job there.”
“She’s an amazing player,” Becca Buchs added of Gregory. “We weren’t helping off of her at all. We didn’t want her to get any touches because she’s really strong and really crafty around the rim so we just tried to limit her touches as much as possible.”
The Cougars’ backcourt trio of Brannon (22), Pireu (14) and Ellerbrock (13) combined for 49 of MVNU’s 66 points.
Abby Buchs chipped in 12 points and Netzley added 11 for the Trojans, and the two shared game-high honors with nine rebounds. Stratman finished with nine points and four boards while Huffman added five points and four steals.
Taylor outrebounded MVNU, 33-26, and limited the Cougars to only three offensive boards and two second-chance points.
“Our team just has a lot of confidence in what we can do, we come together,” Becca Buchs said. “They’re a really tough team and have some of the toughest guards in the conference. They came to play today and we knew it would be a battle.”
Up next for Taylor (28-3) is a matchup with RV Huntington (21-10) and the Crossroads League’s leading scorer Sarah Fryman (23 ppg) Friday at 7 p.m. in Odle Arena in a semifinal game. Taylor swept the Foresters in the regular season, winning 68-53 in Upland on Jan. 22, and most recently on Feb. 19 when the Trojans needed two overtimes to earn an 83-78 win at HU.
“We’ve just got to make sure we don’t let their role players step up and get to us,” Martinez said of Huntington. “Fryman’s going to be Fryman. She’s the player of the year in our conference, that’s probably a no-brainer. ... She’s shooting almost 20 times a game so you’ve got to make sure you rebound the misses and don’t give them second chances and hope for the best.”
