Freshman Javan Buchanan scored 41 points to lead No. 21 Indiana Wesleyan to a 99-70 win over Spring Arbor Wednesday night in Luckey Arena. Buchanan's total was the second highest by a Wildcat freshman in program history, behind only Caleb Dimmich's 42 against Bethel in 1997.
Freshman Javan Buchanan scored a career-high 41 points and led No. 21 Indiana Wesleyan to a 99-70 win over Crossroads League-rival Spring Arbor Wednesday night in Luckey Arena.
“I didn’t think there were any bad shots tonight,” said Wildcats’ coach Greg Tonagel. “Guys were really moving it, nobody was over dribbling, and that ball really found a way to the hot hand at the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.