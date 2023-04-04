bracket challenge

Brandon Worl (right) is one of two winners for the Marion Chronicle-Tribune Bracket Buster Challenge. He's pictured with Dennis Roach, owner of Mississinewa Cigar Company, one of the contest's primary sponsons along with Jack's Donuts and Pizza King of Gas City. Myer Miller tied Worl for the top spot. Miller should call 765-671-2230 to make arrangements to pick up his prizes. Both winners will receive a year subscription to the Chonicle-Tribune and a box of premium cigars.  

Thank you to everyone that participated and thank you sponsors, Jack's Donuts and Pizza King of Gas City and Mississinewa Cigar Company!
 
 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.