FRANKTON — Chelsea Bowland has been in big games and pressure situations many times during her softball career at Madison-Grant, but it's safe to say the senior may have produced the most important hit, yet, against Frankton in the 2A Regional 20 championship game Tuesday night.
The Eagles and Argylls have grown accustomed to playing tight games and the Central Indiana Conference rivals were locked in another one when Bowland strolled to the plate in the top of the sixth.
Frankton erased an early M-G lead with two runs in the third to go up 3-2, and the score remained the same into the sixth, when Bowland ripped a a bases-loaded double to the fence in left-center field to score all three runners and provide the winning runs in the Argylls’ 5-3 win.
“I had all the confidence in the world,” said M-G senior Chelsea Parker of Bowland’s at-bat in the sixth. “She’s been hitting really good recently and she killed the ball early in the game. She got us started right from the get-go.”
Indeed, Bowland led off the game with a double to right center and eventually scored the first run on a ground out by junior Katie Duncan.
Bowland gave M-G a 2-0 lead in the second. Freshman Carley Holliday drew a walk and classmate Johnna Hiatt had a single. Freshman Demie Havens put down a perfect sacrifice bunt before Bowland drove in the first of her four runs with a sac-fly to center.
But the Argylls bats were silenced over the next three innings by Frankton’s senior pitcher Adyson Coppess, who allowed only a walk in each of the third and fourth innings before setting the Argylls down in order in the fifth. She gave up four walks and seven hits while striking out three M-G batters.
“She is one of the better pitchers we see all year,” Parker said of Coppess. “Anytime we get up against her you never know, she’s on or she’s not. Even then she throws a lot of good chasing pitches. She’s got a really good screwball and a good change up. She’s just a really good pitcher.”
In fact, Coppess retired Duncan and Elizabeth Lee quickly in the sixth before Holliday and Hiatt had back-to-back singles to start the winning rally for M-G.
Argylls’ coach Travis Havens then decided to pinch hit for his daughter, Demie, sending senior reserve, Gracey Stevens-Fox to the plate with the instructions to “find a way on base,” and the savvy senior took an inside pitch off the back to load the bases for Bowland.
“I just gave Gracey the game ball. Her play was one of the biggest of the game,” Coach Havens said. “Her getting hit like that probably wasn’t an accident. She had a plan to find away to get on base. We talked inside pitching, there’s all kinds of ways to get on base, and she found a way to get on base.
“That’s a senior sacrificing a lot and coming up in a big moment. I’m proud of her for it.”
Bowland then patiently waited for Coppess to make a mistake, and with the count 3-1, it arrived.
“Coach called time and I walked over to him and he said you have your whole future to play, play like this is just another game,” Bowland said. “I was waiting for my pitch and she pitched it right there. I let it rip.”
Bowland’s two doubles were easily the hardest hit balls by either team in the game and ultimately accounted for four of M-G’s five runs.
Frankton collected eight hits and took advantage of two of the Argylls’ four errors to score a run in the second and both runs in the third.
Havens said the Argylls confidence never wavered even when they fell behind.
“Our kids played good. We didn’t play perfect. I’ve told them for two years that we’re good enough to win even if we make some mistakes,” Havens said. “When we got down and lost the lead I told them we’re okay. We’re good enough to win. They kids didn’t give up.
“Chelsea Bowland played her ass off. She’s one of the toughest kids I've ever coached,” he continued. “I don’t know if there is another kid I’d want to be up in that situation. I said look, don’t be scared of this moment. Relish this opportunity. It’s the sixth inning, the game is not over here. You can only be the hero so drive some of these runs in. She definitely did. She played great all day.”
Still, after Bowland gave M-G the lead, there was a matter of getting six more outs to finish off the regional championship, and Frankton certainly wouldn’t go away quietly.
The Eagles loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, but Duncan induced a fly ball to shallow center from Coppess and a ground out to Daya Greene at shortstop by Frankton’s Lauryn Williams to end the threat.
Frankton put the tying runs on base in the seventh with one- and two-out singles. Sophomore pinch-hitter Amaya Collins worked a 2-2 count before she hit a fly ball to center that was hauled in by Demie Havens to secure the win.
The final out was without question the biggest of the game recorded by the Argylls as it left junior Butler-commit, Makena Alexander and her .658 batting average, .735 on-base percentage, 20 home runs and 56 RBI standing in Frankton’s on-deck circle when the game ended.
Alexander reached base in all four of her plate appearances, an infield single in the first, a hit by pitch in the third and by intentional walk in both the fourth and sixth innings.
Havens admitted he was thinking about having to face the Eagles’ star again and relieved when his team didn’t have to.
“We were thinking about let’s get three outs before she gets up. I was also thinking about if we’ve got to face her, depending on what the score is, we’re either gonna have to pitch to her or put her on,” he shared. “That kid affects the game in so many different ways. … We made enough good plays and good decisions that it added up to a victory.”
Hiatt finished 3-for-3, Bowland was 2-for-3 while Holliday and Greene each had a hit for M-G. Anzlee Thomas walked twice, Holliday and Parker each drew one free pass. Carmen Enyeart, Havens, Bowland, Maddy Moore and Holliday each score a run.
Duncan pitched a complete game to earn the win for M-G. She had four walks, no strikeouts and only one of Frankton’s runs was earned.
Madison-Grant (24-5), finished the season tied for 13th with Frankton and Eastern in the 2A polls. M-G beat Eastern in the Oak Hill Sectional championship before downing Frankton on Tuesday.
It's the fourth softball regional championship in Madison-Grant history and first since 2016.
The Argylls will now meet No. 7 Eastside (26-1) in the 2A Northern Semi-State at Warsaw on Saturday at 1 p.m. Whitko (10-12) meets No. 10 North Newton (17-3) in the opening game at 11 a.m.
“We're going to play one first, play the best we can and see how it comes out,” Havens said of the semi-state. “Hopefully we’ll get to play a second. We’ve got a lot of work to do in the next couple days.
“I like our team. I like our chances and I’m proud of our kids and coaches.”
