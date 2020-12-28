The relatively short road trip home from Shenandoah Wednesday night was a perfect time for doing some reflecting.
Driving to and from games in my four-plus years covering Grant County sports for the Chronicle-Tribune comes with lots of time to think and reflect and wonder.
While my reflections started with what I’d just witnessed, the Giants going 0-for-9 from the field over the last six minutes and being outscored 19-0 during that time to lose to a Shenandoah team primed to make loud noise in the Class 2A state tournament this season.
All teams have off nights and bad stretches during games. The Giants held a slim lead when their tough stretch started in Middletown on Wednesday. And it came after Marion battled back from an early double-digit deficit following a stretch where the Giants scored three points in the first six minutes.
Players have off nights too, from Larry Bird to Michael Jordan to LeBron James to Scott Hunt. Never thought I’d read my name in the same sentence with those three, but there it is.
Most nights were off for me when I was a Marion Giant, as in off the court rooting on my talented teammates. Fortunately, all but four of those 60 nights I dressed varsity, my team won.
Ask Jalen Blackmon about his performance at Shenandoah and I’m fairly certain he’d say it was an off night for him.
The home team certainly played a part in it, running double teams at Jalen whenever possible to get the ball out of his hands; contesting as best they could on outside shots and meeting Jalen in the lane with big, physical bodies on drives.
The home court also figured in: Jalen shot just five free throws, his fewest attempts in five games this season, despite the aggressive and physical defense. He’d gone to the foul line at least 10 times in the Giants’ three previous games after shooting nine free throws in the season-opener at Richmond.
A punctuation to the bizarro closing stretch for the Giants was Jalen missing two front-ends of one-and-ones from the foul line. There’s a bit of surprise for me any time Jalen misses a shot – from anywhere on the court. I felt like that was a pretty good indicator of where the outcome was headed.
My reflections then ran a little further back in time, and I started thinking about James Blackmon playing high school basketball and the similarities shared between himself and his son, Jalen.
From movements and motion, to shooting strokes and toughness, to confidence and leadership, Blackmon genetics has carved out an immense role in Marion Giants basketball history.
Like I am with Jalen now, I was always surprised when James missed a shot.
That’s when a deep feeling of gratitude set in.
How fortunate are we, in Marion, to see the high school playing career of James Blackmon, then witness parts or all of each of his son’s careers, each one adding to the legacy and lore in Giant fashion.
I fell in love with high school basketball, with Marion basketball, as an impressionable young boy.
I sat in awe many nights watching James Blackmon do magical things on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer in Marion basketball history.
It’s almost deja vu watching Jalen chase his dad’s record.
Jalen’s off-night at Shenandoah came with a 19-point performance. It’s left to my imagination what that must be like on a tough night.
Something that isn’t imagined is Jalen’s place in history now: tied for third on the all-time scoring list with Lyndon Jones, my former teammate, at 1,711 points.
Jalen and Lyndon share a cool demeanor, smooth style and explosive burst. Both can get to the basket at will and finish with strength and a feathery touch.
Jalen’s pursuit of his dad’s scoring record (1,897) has him needing 187 more points to reach the top. He must pass another of my teammates, Jay Edwards, who scored 1,860 points, before he gets there.
A sign of what was to come in 2020 might have been Jalen getting hurt on Jan. 4, or else the story of him becoming Marion’s all-time leading scorer would have already been written and he’d be working on maybe putting it out of reach for decades to come.
Maybe he already is.
This much I know: I’m lucky as a sportswriter to be working at the end of 2020.
I’m fortunate to once again have the opportunity to attend and document games, given the abrupt end to sports last winter and the accompanying uncertainty that followed.
Most of all I’m grateful, for lots of reasons. Seeing the Blackmon family create history for Marion High School basketball adds deeply to my gratitude.
