RICHMOND — The Marion boys basketball team had to endure a delay to start its 2020-21 season, but it appears to be well worth the wait.
The Giants trailed just briefly in the Tiernan Center Friday night, host Richmond scored the first two buckets of the game in the opening 90 seconds.
From there the Red Devils struggled to hold onto the ball and find their shooting touch thanks to the quickness and aggressiveness of the Giants’ defense.
A 19-2 run followed and by the end of the first quarter Marion’s lead was 27-9. Richmond tried to make it interesting late, drawing as close as 11 midway through the fourth, but the Giants finished with a flurry to claim a 78-60 win over their North Central Conference rival.
“Our goal was to come out and compete for 32 minutes, We set the tone early in the ball game,” said Marion coach James Blackmon. “They came out and hit the first couple buckets but I thought we did a good job of adjusting. We did good job coming out of timeouts executing our rotation.”
The Giants forced five turnovers in the first quarter and limited Richmond to just 4-of-14 from the field, then had nine more takeaways in the second quarter and limited the hosts to 4-of-10 shooting.
Twice in the second quarter Marion’s lead swelled to 23 points before the half ended with the Giants in command, 43-23.
As much anticipation that went in to Marion opening up its season, there may have even more for the return of Jalen Blackmon, who played his first game since early January.
Jalen showed no trace of the knee injury that cut last season to just eight games, but his work to add muscle to his slender frame in the weight room was certainly was apparent. He scored 17 points in the first quarter and had 26 by halftime.
“I’ve been waiting on this moment for almost a year now. I was great to be back out here,” Jalen said. “I love my teammates this year. We’ve got a lot of new sets our coaches put in so I’m excited for the rest of they year.”
After making 8-of-12 field goal attempts and all eight of his free throws in the first half, Jalen missed all four shots in the third quarter and went scoreless. But he hit 5-of-6 in the fourth quarter to finish the game with 38 points.
The Giants’ lead expanded to 56-28 with 3:35 remaining in the third, but Richmond found its shooting stroke and started to chip away. The Red Devils scored the last eight points of the third and the first three in the fourth to close within 16.
Twice Richmond closed the Giants’ lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, the second at 69-58 with 3:25 to play.
But Jalen Blackmon’s steal and dunk sparked a 9-2 run to close the game. Richmond scored just two points through the final three minutes.
“I feel like that’s gonna be the key to us winning games, our defense,” Jalen said. “Cubie (Jones), Rodney (Gibson), Matthew (Goolsby) and Jermaine (Woods) are all great defenders. It’s great to play with those guys.”
Goolsby finished with 10 points, eight in the third quarter, while Woods added seven points, Gibson scored five and Jones finished with four.
Jones led the Giants with 10 rebounds. Gibson pulled down six boards and had three assists and two steals.
Josh Balfour scored six points, Taden Metzger had five points and K’Veonne Jackson hit a first-half 3-pointer for his only points.
In all, Coach Blackmon played 11 players and all had a hand in helping the Giants earn the win.
“Guys came off (the bench) ready, on the same page and that was good to see,” James Blackmon said. “Guys come off and we didn’t go backwards. We’ve got to continue to trust our teammates and keep getting better.”
Stephan Douglas led Richmond with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Marion will open its home schedule Saturday against Fort Wayne North Side at 7:30 p.m.
While attendance in Bill Green Arena is restricted to parents of players, fans can view a live stream of the game at Marion Giants TV on YouTube.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.