The walls inside Bill Green Arena display the names, faces and accomplishments that have built the proud tradition of Marion High School basketball.
Eight state championship banners hang proudly beside nine banners featuring players who’ve had their numbers retired.
A couple of those memorials display the same number, 24, which has already been retired twice.
The No. 24 was originally worn by James Blackmon, who graduated in 1983 and has held the school's career-scoring record ever since.
Until Friday night.
The second retired 24 displays a picture of James Blackmon Jr., who spent only the 2013-14 season wearing purple and gold, and made it a memorable one.
After three years at Fort Wayne Luers, James Jr. dropped 54 points in his Giants’ debut, breaking dad’s single-game record of 52 set in the ’83 state semifinals. His 701 points set a single-season record as well, erasing another of dad’s marks.
In the not so distant future, a third 24 will surely take its rightful spot along with the rest of the Giants' greats and the Blackmon name will be further etched into Marion basketball legend.
The face that goes along with the third 24 is that of Jalen Blackmon, who scored 33 points in the Giants’ 72-62 win over Logansport, and supplanted his dad as Marion's career scoring leader.
With 3:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, Jalen stepped to the line and swished home two free throws for points 27 and 28 to give him 1,898 for his career and move him past James Blackmon Sr.
Play immediately halted and Jalen was first greeted by his joyous teammates to briefly celebrate the occasion.
Next, his dad and mom, Sailaja Blackmon, along with brother, Vijay - who as of now is the only Blackmon to hang a state championship banner as a player - met Jalen and posed for pictures at mid-court, masks hiding their prideful smiles.
“It was a great moment,” Coach Blackmon said. “His teammates were really happy for him and it shows how close our team is. Everybody was happy.
“It’s a special moment. I never thought it would come down,” he added, “but if my record was coming down I don’t mind sitting behind my sons.”
If not for a knee injury in early January of 2020, the scene that played out on Friday would have taken place before Jalen’s junior season ended.
If not for a bulky wrist which forced him to miss both Giants’ games last weekend, Jalen likely establishes the new record at Lafayette Jeff or Lewis Cass, with James sitting home dealing with cold symptoms and awaiting results of COVID testing.
It's apropos that both were present and healthy and could share the moment together Friday night.
Jalen moved past 1976 Mr. Basketball, Dave Colescott, into the top five before his injury last season. He moved past Zach Randolph into fourth in the Giants second game this season. He then passed 1987 co-Mr. Basketballs, Lyndon Jones on Dec. 29 and Jay Edwards on Jan. 19, to leave only one name above him.
Now Jalen Blackmon is on top. Every point he scores through the Giants nine remaining regular-season games plus the state tournament keeps the record ever growing.
Jalen sounded kind of surprised, kind of not, when describing his achievement.
“It’s crazy to me that I’m even top five with all the great players that have been through here,” he said. “I just think it’s a testament to how hard I work every, single day.”
Jalen and the Giants had to work very hard to make the momentous night a winning one against the Berries.
Blackmon scored 13 points in the first quarter as Marion built a 26-16 lead.
Logansport outscored the Giants 18-7 through the first seven minutes of the second quarter to move in front 34-33, but the Giants scored the final six points over the last 20 seconds of the half.
Taden Metzger knocked down a short lane jumper and Blackmon stole the inbound pass then dished to Josh Balfour for a layup. Blackmon hit 2-of-3 free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining to give the Giants a 39-34 lead at halftime.
Blackmon scored eight points in a 10-2 run over the first three minutes of the second half as the Giant's lead swelled to 49-36.
Logansport scored 10-straight over the next couple minutes to quickly pull within three, then got as close as 51-49. But a 3-point play by Blackmon and Metzger's buzzer-beating 3-pointer helped the Giants take a 57-51 lead to the fourth quarter.
Rodney Gipson scored twice and Matthew Goolsby had a put-back bucket to extend the Giants’ lead to 12.
Blackmon’s historic free throws made the score 65-53, but a momentum change followed.
“I wasn’t really thinking about him being that close (to setting the record). I knew he’d scored a few points,” Coach Blackmon said. “It took us five or six possessions to shake that (celebration) off and Logansport took advantage.”
Indeed, the Berries used a 9-2 spurt to close the Giants’ lead to 67-62 with two minutes remaining, but went scoreless from there. Blackmon scored the last five points of the game to reach the 10-point final margin.
Balfour ended with 13 points. Goolsby finished with 12. Metzger and Cubie Jones added five points apiece and Gipson chipped in four.
Caleb Crook led the Berries with 18 points, Noah Lange scored 14 and Garrett Barron had 10 points.
“I watched them on tape, they catch you on a lot of back screens and they do a good job being patient,” Coach Blackmon said of Logansport. “I really thought we did a good job communicating to each other. I though we grew defensively as far as taking those screens away and staying in front of the ball. They’re a pretty solid team and they never gave up all night.”
The 2,000-point plateau is the next milestone in Jalen Blackmon’s future and he needs 97 points to reach it.
Though he’s always been heavily relied on to score for the Giants, setting records isn’t and has never been the focus for Jalen Blackmon.
What is?
“Win,” he said without hesitation. “I feel like we’ve got all the bumps out of the road now and we’re looking good. We had a great week of practice. This game I think we played really well so I’m excited to keep winning.”
