LAFAYETTE — Playing in Lafayette Jeff’s Crowley Center has rarely been easy for the Marion Giants and Friday night was no different.
Adding to the usual difficulty, the Giants had to go to battle without head coach James Blackmon, top-scorer Jalen Blackmon and senior starting big man Jermaine Woods, so the task of taming the Class 4A No. 7 Bronchos seemed daunting at best.
The short-handed Giants didn't back away from the battle and made everything tough for Lafayette Jeff. However there was no answer for 6-foot-7 slasher Brooks Barnhizer.
Barnhizer, a Northwestern-commit and certain Indiana All-Star, poured in 41 points, pulled down 15 rebounds, dished out five assists, added a pair of blocked shots and a steal to lead Jeff over the Giants, 78-61.
The Giants found out Wednesday morning that they’d likely be without Jalen Blackmon, who is nursing a wrist injury, then learned early on Friday that Woods and Coach Blackmon would be sidelined while the latter awaits results of COVID testing.
Assistant Coach Herb McPherson, an Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer, slid into the head coaching chair and tried to keep the game plan as simple as possible for the Giants.
“What I told them was we were going to play man-to-man (defense), half court, we did a good job with it,” McPherson said. “All of them did an outstanding job defensively for three-and-a-half quarters, anyway. Barnhizer wore them down. He’s a good player.
“Offensively we ran a spread with Matthew (Goolsby) in the middle, four wide and I said all of you have got the equal opportunity to score,” he continued. “We just had to move the ball from one side to the other, penetrate and kick it and keep the floor balanced. I thought they did a good job of it.”
Jeff got out to a 9-3 lead in the first four minutes before an 8-0 run by the Giants made it 11-9. Jeff eventually scratched its way to an 18-16 advantage after eight minutes.
Another 8-0 run by the Giants put them on top 24-22 lead, but the Bronchos answered with a 7-0 spurt to move back in front by five. The Giants last lead of the night came at 33-32 with 90 seconds to play in the first half before Jeff grabbed a 37-35 lead at intermission.
So displeased was Jeff coach Mark Barnhizer, he kept the Bronchos in the locker room until all 10 minutes of halftime had elapsed before they emerged for the third quarter. He was assessed technical early in the second quarter and was seconds away from another after Jeff’s late arrival to the court after intermission.
“We played them to the point, I told the kids on the bench, at least we accomplished one thing in the first half, we made their coach so daggone mad, he’s still in there screaming at them,” McPherson said with a little laugh.
Whatever coach Barnhizer said to his team at halftime inspired the results he was looking for as Jeff outscored the Giants, 12-5 through the first three minutes, with 10 points coming from Brooks Barnhizer.
The Bronchos extended to a 59-46 lead with two minutes remaining in the third and held a 61-51 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
Goolsby scored the first two points of the fourth quarter to pull the Giants within eight, but Barnhizer scored six more points in an 11-1 run that gave Lafayette Jeff its largest lead of the game at 72-54 with 3:20 remaining.
The Giants twice pulled within 15, each time on buckets by Josh Balfour, but Barnhizer scored four the Jeff’s final six points to finish at the 17-point differential.
Balfour drew the assignment of guarding Barnhizer to start the game, but several Giants took a turn at defending the Jeff star.
“He’s got like six or seven inches on me so it was kind of hard, especially when they set screens for him and you’ve got to chase him around screens and all that extra,” said Balfour of Barnhizer. “it was hard. He’s a fun player to play against and to watch at the same time.”
“What we tried to do was make him put it on the floor, which we did the first half,” McPherson said. “We got up on him pretty good I thought, tried to stop him from driving.
“He’s a heck of a player and he’s going to score his points,” he added. "Josh did a good job on him. It was just solid defense with weak-side help.”
Balfour led a balanced Giants offense with 15 points while freshman Taden Metzger added 14. Goolsby finished with 11, Rodney Gipson scored nine and Cubie Jones had seven points and seven rebounds. K'Veonne Jackson chipped in five points.
“They gave a good effort,” McPherson said of the Giants. “I joked around with them a little bit and got them going a little bit. I think they had fun doing it. That’s what we wanted them to do, just relax and play.”
It's still unknown when Coach Blackmon or Jalen Blackmon will be available again for the Giants, but the absence could be of benefit down the stretch of the season.
“It’s going to help our team chemistry,” Balfour said. “Last year when Jalen got hurt we had to step up and play without him and learn how to play without him, so it’s going to help us a lot in the future.”
Marion (5-6) visits Lewis Cass Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.