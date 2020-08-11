The fluidity of life in 2020, at least as it pertains to sports, saw one of the biggest splashes yet Tuesday afternoon when the Big Ten officially opted to postpone its football season along with all other fall sports.
Honestly, it’s not at all surprising.
Rumblings coming from university presidents and athletic directors all seemed to be pointing in that direction, even after the football schedule was released only a few days ago.
In listening to some of those leaders speak on the Big Ten Network (BTN) about postponing the league’s activities this fall, the hope – and I emphasize hope – is that a full schedule for fall athletes will just be moved to spring.
Several factors obviously went in to the Big Ten’s decision being made.
Ultimately league commissioner Kevin Warren stated what has been the case for everyone since we started dealing with COVID-19 late last winter.
“There is so much uncertainty,” Warren repeated a few times to BTN’s Dave Revsine during a five-minute or so interview Tuesday afternoon.
Uncertainty is certainly one of the key words survivors of the year 2020 will associate with it.
At the heart of the Big Ten’s decision is protecting students, athletes, faculty and staff along with any potential fans at events.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of out student-athletes has beneath the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Warren said in a Big Ten press release on Twitter. “ As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.”
Sure, we know the percentage of people who lose their lives to the virus is relatively low. Young and healthy people are even less likely to deal with the worst of what the virus does to people.
We are still in the learning phase of how best to treat COVID-19.
An article released Monday on ESPN.com claims at least five athletes in the Big Ten and several others from different leagues have been found to have myocarditis.
Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and is considered rare, but typically stems from a viral infection. Though studies are still limited – early learning phase again – myocarditis has been linked with COVID-19 at a higher rate than other viruses.
The long-term effects of myocarditis has been a topic discussed in all conference meetings around the country, according to ESPN’s article. In particular was a Facebook post from the mother of Indiana University lineman Brady Feeney, in which she stated her son was dealing with potential heart problems after enduring a COVID-19 infection.
After learning about the effect of myocarditis and other problems associated with the virus, the Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first FBS conference to postpone fall sports across the board.
“What we don’t know was really haunting us, and that’s why we came to our final decision,” Sean Frazier, AD at Northern Illinois told ESPN. “…This mom gave us play-by-play. That stuff is extremely scary.”
An hour or so after the Big Ten’s announcement on Tuesday, the PAC-12 followed suit. Only the West coast league went a step further by pushing back all sports, basketball included, until at least Jan. 1, 2021.
Closer to home, the Muncie Star Press reported on Tuesday that more than 200 Delaware County Community Schools students are currently in quarantine. Muncie Central and Delta have already cancelled their opening night football game scheduled for Aug. 21.
Will there be high school or college sports this fall?
Our local high schools teams are going full-steam ahead in preparations. The Crossroads League has its plans in place for Indiana Wesleyan and Taylor to compete in a full, fall schedule, minus football and the NAIA national championship series.
But there are still questions left to be answered. A crystal ball is required to answer most.
Lots of people, perhaps all of us before the pandemic is all said and done, are going to have to face whatever effects COVID-19 brings to us.
There is still much uncertainty we’ll have to face and the ability to remain fluid in our day-to-day lives isn’t just an option, it remains a necessity for the foreseeable future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.