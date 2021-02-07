KOKOMO — The decisive stretch in the Class 2A sectional 39 championship game between Eastbrook and Tipton occurred in the final minutes of the first half, and it was two girls who made the biggest difference.
Tipton’s inside-oustide duo of junior guard Ella Wolfe and 6-3 sophomore center Ashley Schram provided the Panthers’ defense with one its most difficult challenges of the season, and ultimately propelled the Blue Devils to the sectional title with a 57-48 win.
For most of three quarters, it was a battle between evenly matched teams.
However, Wolfe scored 10 points and Schram added six in a 19-4 run, aided by five of Eastbrook’s nine turnovers in the game, through the final seven minutes of the second quarter.
Tipton took a 36-22 lead and a boost of momentum to halftime after sophomore Abigail Parker drained a 3-pointer just before buzzer.
But the Panthers won 15 games this season and put up a spirited and determined fight to try and defend their sectional 39 title.
“That’s a trademark of our program, it’s just in our culture. Never quit,” said Panthers’ coach Jeff Liddick. “No matter what the score is, we’re going to continue to battle. We’re always gonna play like we’ve got a chance to win the game.
“That’s what I challenged them with at halftime: we can continue to do what we did there in the second quarter, not play disciplined basketball and get ourselves in a deeper hole; or we can be disciplined on both ends of the court and claw our way out of this hole, which we did,” he continued.”When you’re in that big of a hole against a team like Tipton, it’s tough to come back and win that type of game. The girls gave me everything they had until the last seconds and I couldn’t be more proud of the group.”
Wolfe scored 15 points on 6-of-7 field goal shooting in the first half. She made 3-of-3 - the Blue Devils’ 5-of-6 - from 3-point range.
Freshman Olivia Howell spent her second half defending Wolfe and held her to just a single point, on a pair of free throw attempts with 50.4 seconds remaining.
“Early in the first half we talked about how we couldn’t switch and we had to stay locked on (Wolfe),” Liddick said, noting he wanted his girls to try and force the left-handed Wolfe to go to her right. “ … We kind of took away those dribble penetrations she was getting in the first half.
“Guarding the ball off the rest of the girls was killing us because we were leaving Wolfe to help. Instead of stunting where we could still see her, we were turning completely in towards the middle and losing her, “ he added. “ By that time they kick it out and you’re done. She’s hitting wide open, uncontested threes. Anytime you give her shots like that, she knocks down 40 or 50 percent of them.”
Wolfe missed all four of her second half field-goal attempts.
Turns out, literally and figuratively, Schram was a much bigger problem for the Panthers. She scored 11 of Tipton’s 21 second-half points to finish with a game-high of 24. Schram also had 13 of her team’s 19 rebounds.
Collectively, the Panthers out-rebounded the Blue Devils, 27-19.
Eastbrook narrowed Tipton’s lead to 39-28 just over two minutes into the third quarter, but Schram scored the next seven points and the Blue Devils had their biggest lead of the game at 18.
It was 48-30 when Rachel Manning and Sophia Morrison hit 3-pointers to pull the Panthers within 12. Morrison scored again at the buzzer to trim to Blue Devil lead to 50-38 with eight minutes to play.
Tipton still held a 12-point advantage with just under five minutes to play when the Panthers made a final surge.
Sehdah McKim made a steal and converted a lay-up and Manning scored after another turnover to cut Tipton’s lead to 54-46. The Panthers forced a third turnover and held Tipton without a point for nearly four minutes.
But Eastbrook made just 2-of-5 free throw attempts, and missed the front end of a one-and-one, and got no closer than seven. Tipton made 3-of-4 from the line in the final 1:19 to finish the nine-point win.
Morrison capped a stellar freshman campaign with 14 points. Junior Kristin Goff added 11 points and seven rebounds for Eastbrook. Manning finished her senior season with seven points and four rebounds. Howell scored six points and had four boards. Junior Johwen McKim and sophomore Sehdah McKim scored five points apiece. Senior Lexi Binkerd had four rebounds.
Eastbrook will lose Manning, Binkerd and Gabby Scott to graduation. All three girls will leave an imprint and made an impact on the program and on their coach.
“Rachel has been a contributor for the past three seasons. Last year was the spark that led us to that sectional championship victory. She doesn’t know any effort other than 100%,” Liddick said. “Lexi has been an off and on starter for us since she was a freshman. This year she accepted a new role. She came in tonight … and she gave us all she had. Another great example-setter.
“Gabby Scott, bless her heart,” he continued, before taking a long pause to collect his thoughts and emotions. “Never played, begged her to play as a freshman. Never missed an open gym, never missed practice and never complained. Came in every day and made her teammates better. She’ll be greatly missed.”
Liddick’s disappointment for the season’s end and his sadness in having to say goodbye to his seniors was met by an equal amount of excitement and optimism for the future.
Eastbrook returns 11 girls listed on the sectional roster and will once again have only three seniors.
Five of the Panthers’ seven losses this season came to teams that won a sectional championship (Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Northfield, Frankton, Bluffton and Tipton).
Another was to Alexandria, who lost by two to Frankton on a buzzer-beater Saturday night. Tipton will meet Frankton in the regional.
The future of Eastbrook girls basketball indeed looks bright.
“Just think about how far we’ve come since that first game against Blackhawk Christian until now,” Liddick said, noting the 15 wins and Grant Four championship in 2020-21. “A lot of positive things with this group. They played well beyond their years. The thing I like about that type of maturity is when you’re mature like that as a basketball player, it drives you to get better in the offseason.
“I guarantee with this group I am not going to have to beg and plead to get basketball in somebody’s hands from now until October,” he added. “I know three or four right now that will probably be in somebody’s barn tomorrow shooting the basketball. They’re going to be itching to get back into it and get better. We should see a lot of positive growth going into next year.”
