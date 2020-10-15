A loss can be one of the most valuable learning tools in sports.
Indiana Wesleyan women’s soccer coach Daniel Seiffert hopes the first bit of knowledge his side understands after its 4-1 loss to Marian on Wednesday is there isn’t much separation between the NAIA’s seventh-ranked Wildcats and perhaps their fiercest Crossroads League rival.
“I know the score says one thing but we know that that game was much closer than what the scoreboard shows,” Seiffert said after addressing the Wildcats postgame. “That’s one thing we’re going to build off of is to continue to see how we can stride forward.
“(Marian) is ranked No. 2 in the country and we know we can compete with this team,” he added. “I know we can beat this team. Definitely excited and hoping we get another shot at them.”
The Knights’ last loss came in the NAIA national championship match early last December. Prior to that, the visitors' most recent setback was a 2-0 defeat on the Wildcats’ pitch Oct. 12, 2019 that helped IWU earn the Crossroads League regular-season championship last season.
Marian has been a scoring juggernaut since the 2020 season commenced, with 43 goals in eight matches prior to Wednesday, and netted their 44th just 9:32 into the contest.
The Wildcats were whistled for a foul inside the 18-yard box and Siera Stuart converted the penalty kick giving Marian a quick 1-0 advantage.
Physical play became a theme for the match, and IWU’s defense kept the Knights in check for the rest of the opening 45 minutes.
The Wildcats nearly got an equalizer just a few minutes after Marian’s goal, but Knights’ goalkeeper Noelle Rolfsen made a leaping save to knock Lauren Turner’s shot over the crossbar.
Sydney Brown did score the equalizer for IWU with just 6:12 remaining in the half, rifling one in from just outside the 18 that ricocheted off the crossbar, then off a leaping Rolfsen’s back side, and into the net.
Brown’s score was her team-leading sixth of the season and just the third goal allowed by Marian.
“We made them change up some things tactically because we did a pretty good job of shutting them down,” Seiffert said.
And the adjustments made by Marian quickly paid dividends in the second half.
The Knights attacked deep into the 18 where Chloe Ulmer sent a pass across the goal crease onto the waiting foot of Allie Schlom, who deposited one past IWU keeper Hope Stacker less than four minutes into the closing 45.
Just over 12 minutes later, Mackenzie Hall scored an unassisted goal for a 3-1 Knights’ lead. Maya Decker bent a 25-yard shot just over a fully-extended Stacker and into the upper right corner with just more than three minutes to play to finish the scoring.
“Great team,” Seiffert said of Marian. “I have all the respect in the world for their coach and their team. When you play against teams that are ranked in the top five … it gets to tell you where we’re at, areas that we’re doing well in and areas that we need to improve upon.
“We’ll break this down, look at the film and try to figure out how to make some slight adjustments to hopefully get a better result next time,” he added.
Seiffert said the uncertainty surrounding this fall season has been the toughest thing for him and the Wildcats to deal with since they returned to campus in August.
Despite the abbreviated preseason of preparation and Wednesday’s loss to Marian, Seiffert really likes what he sees from the Wildcats through their first nine matches.
“These girls fight for each other, they love on each other, they will compete for each other,” he said. “Every single player on our team matters, whether you get 90 minutes or you get zero minutes. Every single girl is out here competing trying to make each other better, pushing each other.
“It’s been a tough time but at the same time these girls, they’ve leaned into each other and they lean on each other,” Seiffert added. “It’s pretty cool to see how they support each other during this time.”
Indiana Wesleyan (6-1-2, 5-1-2 in CL) has just five regular-season matches remaining along with potentially three more in the Crossroads League tournament.
The Wildcats will then take a break from competition for at least a couple months before resuming with a handful matches prior to hopefully playing in the NAIA national tournament which starts on April 15.
Seiffert said IWU will work on ways to keep his players mentally sharp and help them maintain the high level of fitness they’ll finish the fall with during the break between seasons. But he welcomes the opportunity to continue to work.
“We hopefully will build strength,” he said. “We get to work tactically, we get to work technically and hopefully continue to take those steps forward.
“We’re excited we have an offseason,” he continued. “We’re excited that we have more time to really fine tune some of our chemistry and hopefully get bigger, quicker, faster, stronger during that time.”
The Wildcats travel to Spring Arbor on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
