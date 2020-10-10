A heightened level of intensity permeated the Dick Lootens Stadium football field Friday night as the Marion Giants welcomed Indianapolis Tech and former coach Craig Chambers back for the first time since he took his new position in late spring.
Chambers helped guide Marion to 34 wins over the past four seasons and won a sectional, regional and North Central Conference along the way championship.
However, the Giants weren’t ready to play cordial host for the reunion.
At times it wasn’t pretty. The Giants and Titans were flagged for 18 combined penalties and had two turnovers apiece. A a post-play skirmish in the third quarter led to a player on both teams being ejected.
Most importantly for the Giants, they found a way to persevere and prevail by using big plays and a stingy defense in a 28-13 triumph.
“Mental errors and penalties. That’s what the biggest problem was. Focus,” said Giants first-year head coach James Bell, who was an assistant during Chambers tenure at Marion. “You’ve got to stay focused, that’s part of it.
“I told them at the end I’m proud of them,” he continued. “You found a way to battle through adversity and found a way to make the plays when you had to make the plays."
The Giants faced adversity barely five minutes after the opening kickoff when Tech’s junior quarterback Defaybeon Pittman connected with James Williams for a 59-yard touchdown pass and 7-0 lead.
Marion answered with a seven play, 80-yard drive capped by Zaimar Burnett’s 37-yard run. Kyle Coryea's extra point made it 7-7 with 4:08 to play in the first quarter.
After an exchange of punts, the Giants took the lead for good when Pittman’s swing pass to a running back fell incomplete but was deemed a lateral. Ty Coleman scooped and scored from 35 yards away.
A little trickery resulted in Josh Balfour running in a two-point conversion and the Giants led 15-7 barely two minutes into the second quarter.
The Titans then marched 66 yards in 11 plays with Pittman powering his way into the end zone from two yards out. A failed two-point conversion kept Marion on top, 15-13 with 3:38 to play in the half.
Khalid Stamps extended the Giants lead with a 19-yard TD run. Coryea’s kick made it 22-13 midway through the third.
Spurred on by a pair of personal foul penalties against the Giants, Tech drove into Marion territory before Pittman was intercepted in the end zone by Balfour.
On Marion's first play following the turnover, Stamps burst through the middle of the line on the Giants first play and ran untouched for an 80-yard touchdown with 1:52 to play in the third to cap scoring.
Stamps carried 18 times for 185 yards, with 127 coming in the second half.
“I told him there at the end I’m glad to see you mature tonight,” Bell said of Stamps. “I chewed on you a little bit hard and that’s the first time I’ve done that to him this year. He’s a sensitive kid but he’s grown up. You saw him nod his head and he gave me it’s good coach. It’s good.”
Pittman rushed 17 times for 91 yards and also had 133 yards passing to carry Tech’s offense.
The Titans with 261 total yards and had 26 first downs to Marion’s 22.
The Giants were penalized 12 times for 124 yards while Tech drew six flags for 40 yards.
“We moved the ball well enough on offense and scored when we had to score," Bell said. "We made some big plays when we needed to make some big plays.”
Marion (5-3, 5-1 in NCC) finishes the regular season at McCutcheon on Friday then goes to Mississinewa for the opening round of Class 4A sectional 20 on Oct. 23.
Eastbrook 73, Elwood 22
Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook exploded for 42 first-quarter points and reached 65 by halftime in routing the visitors from Elwood.
Eastbrook rolled up 405 rushing yards held Elwood to minus-15 yards on 19 rushes.
Alden Miller led Eastbrook with 104 yards on just nine carries and had touchdown runs of 37, 3 and 10 yards. Isaiah Dalton finished with five carries for 70 yards while Logan Collins and Jett Engle both had more than 40 yards rushing and each scored a TD. Raef Biddle also had a rushing touchdown for Eastbrook.
Engle complete all three of his passing attempts for 48 yards and threw an 18-yard touchdown to Braxton Bowser and 17-yarder to Cooper Austin.
Eastbrook’s defense forced four turnovers and among them were an interception return for a score by Dalton and a fumble recovery for a TD by Jason Hale. The Panthers’ D also recorded two sacks, seven tackles for loss and scored with a safety.
Eastbrook (7-1, 6-0 in CIC) wrapped up a share of the Central Indiana Conference and can win it outright on Friday at Madison-Grant.
Oak Hill 50, Alexandria 12
The Golden Eagles rushed for 265 of their 351 total yards and built a 43-6 by halftime en route to their fourth-straight win.
Kyle Turanchick carried 16 times for 123 yards and three touchdowns while Blake Fox added 100 yards and two scores. It’s the second-straight game the Eagles duo has each eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Avery Mills also scored a rushing TD.
Quarterback Clay McCorkle completed 6-of-10 passes for 86 yards and a score to Mason McKinney. McKinney hauled in three passes for 67 yards. Tristen Hayes had two catches for 19 yards.
Hayes and Fox both intercepted a pass on defense for Oak Hill. Silas Jones, Jaden Williams and Braden Wagner all recovered fumbles.
Oak Hill (5-3, 5-1 in CIC) visits Blackford on Friday to finish the regular season.
Mississinewa 41, Blackford 7
The Indians had a pair of running backs each go over 100 yards and collectively rushed for 340 yards on 42 attempts in winning their third-straight game.
Carson Campbell carried 12 times for 178 yards and had touchdown runs of 10, 45 and 31 yards to lead the Ole Miss ground attack. Hayden Nelson picked up 125 yards on 21 carries and had TD runs of three and 10 yards. Greg O’Banion had two carries for 15 yards with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Indians’ quarterback Landry Rock complete four passes for 57 yards and rushed six times for 25 yards. O’Banion caught two passes for 26 yards, Campbell had one catch for 24 yards and Jayden Crick caught one ball for seven yards.
Elijah Standridge picked off a pass for the Ole Miss defense.
Mississinewa (4-4, 4-2 in CIC) finishes the regular season at Elwood on Friday.
Madison-Grant 50, Frankton 32
Clayton Powell and Seth Lugar combined for more than 350 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the Argylls snapped four-game slide in Frankton on Friday.
Powell carried 24 times for 201 yards and a pair of scores while Lugar picked up 152 yards on 14 attempts and scored three touchdowns, including one from 53-yards out.
Trey Vetor added touchdown runs of six and eight yards in the second half for M-G.
Brayden Shoemaker had a pair of interceptions and Lugar also picked off a pass for the Argylls defense.
Madison-Grant (2-4, 1-4 in CIC) hosts Eastbrook Friday in its regular season finale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.