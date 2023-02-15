TIPTON — Oak Hill’s Landon Biegel needed only 38 seconds Tuesday night to complete his ascent of becoming the all-time leading scorer in Golden Eagle boys’ basketball history.
But the senior’s journey to that accomplishment started well before Biegel began playing high school basketball.
“In sixth or seventh grade I set goals for high school ball with Jordan and Courtney Delks at a camp,” Biegel shared as he took a break from the having his picture taken with family, friends and fans following Oak Hill’s 66-49 win over the Blue Devils.
“That was one of the things I wrote down, Oak Hill’s all-time leading scorer,” he continued. “Pretty much I did all I could to put the work in and I was that for high school.”
The Golden Eagles controlled the opening tip and Biegel swished home a 3-pointer about 15 seconds into the game to equal the 1,465 points scored by former Eagle and Indiana University standout, Jarrad Odle.
Odle graduated from Oak Hill in 1998, about six years before Biegel was born, and the new scoring king said his knowledge of the former was limited.
“I know he was a pretty good ball player, at IU too, so it’s an honor to pass him. It truly is,” Biegel said
On his team’s next offensive possession, the future Huntington University Forester, made a strong move into the post, drew a foul and knocked down the first free throw with 7:22 on the clock and move his name above Odle’s as career points leader.
After a brief pause to present him with a commemorative basketball and recognize the accomplishment, Biegel also hit the second free throw on his way to a 24-point performance in the win.
Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said Biegel’s fast start wasn’t totally by design, but more a product of the offensive roll he’s been on lately. Biegel scored 41 points, 19 in the third quarter and 30 in the second half of the Eagles’ win at Blackford on Friday.
“We do run an opening set for him, but that’s not unusual for us,” Renbarger said. “He was ultra-aggressive to get it out of the way. … He was in a scoring groove already and he just kind of picked it up from (Friday).
Biegel affirmed Renbarger’s notion.
“It’s kind of just what happened. I had enough space to pull the trigger and as soon as it left my hand I knew it was in," Biegel said. "Once I hit that, I knew I just needed one point so I did everything I could to get to the rim. I got a foul call and hit the free throw.”
Biegel scored 91 points in 22 games as a freshman. He added 421 (18.3 per game) as full-time starter his sophomore season, then poured in 535 (22.3) in his junior campaign.
So far this season, Biegel has added 439 points (24.4) to the now ever-growing record. He poured in a career high 42 against Maconaquah on Dec. 10, has two other games with 41, another with 38 and one with 34. He's been in double-digit points in all 18 games and scored 20 or more 12 times.
Biegel’s current total sits at 1,486 points as Oak Hill enters its last four games of the regular season starting Thursday night at Logansport, with hopefully a few more opportunities to play in state tournament games as well.
“The one person that would tell you he would rather have a sectional championship is the kid that just broke that record,” Renbarger said.
Renbarger shares a common bond between Odle and Biegel. He was an assistant to Flava Sirk when Odle passed Earl Brown to begin his reign as the program’s scoring leader in 1998. Golden Eagles’ assistant coach, Josh Strange, was part of the ’98 team.
Renbarger said Biegel reaching the summit of Oak Hill boys’ basketball scoring was no accident.
“Anytime you can break a record like that, it’s more than just ability and talent,” Renbarger said. “It’s the work behind the scenes, the hours and hours of shooting and all the work that goes into to that. I was fortunate enough to watch Jarrad do it.
“It was a proud moment then and a proud moment now, being an Oak Hill grad and knowing all of the great basketball players that have come through this school both as individuals and teams. Landon will now sit at the top of the list.”
