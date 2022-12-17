KOKOMO — The differences between Class 4A No. 11 Kokomo and 4A No. 19 Marion are few, but there is one big one.
His name is Flory Bidunga.
Bidunga, the Wildkats’ ultra-athletic, 6-10 junior, has rapidly developed into one of the most coveted college recruits in the United States. He was the reason Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was part of the near capacity crowd in Kokomo’s Memorial Gymnasium Friday night for a key early-season North Central Conference battle.
Simply put, Bidunga was sensational in Kokomo’s 90-72 win.
“He’s a great kid. We’d always say, last year when coaches would call about him, he’s a better kid than a basketball player, but it’s getting pretty close now,” said second-year Kokomo coach John Peckingpaugh of Bidunga. “He’s special.
“He’s one of, if not our hardest worker in practice every day and he brings confidence to his teammates,” he continued. “We have a super talented group. They all make him better and he makes them all better. It’s awesome to see. They all get along. It’s nice to be a part of.”
Bidunga certainly didn’t beat the Giants by himself. The Wildkats returned a fully intact nucleus for the 2022-23 season from a team that ended last year in the Class 4A final four, and most made significant contributions.
However, Bidunga recorded his second-consecutive triple-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 blocked shots, and the Wildkats’ were a different team without him on the floor.
Kokomo opened a 21-14 lead through the first quarter and led 28-17 when Bidunga picked up a second foul with just under six minutes to play, which relegated him to the bench for the remainder of the half.
Marion seized the opportunity and utilized its quickness to increase defensive pressure and forced seven of Kokomo’s 16 turnovers during the Bidunga-less stretch.
Giants’ 6-6 sophomore Jaymen Townsend also went to work on the offensive end.
Townsend scored nine-straight points to spark a 17-4 run that sent the Giants to halftime leading 34-32. He scored 14 of his game-high 29 points in the second quarter.
“I felt like in that first half, as far as our game plan defensively, we did it,” said Marion coach James Blackmon. “We went into halftime and had a possession lead, but we came out the second half and the momentum switched.
“If we’re going to extend our defense, we’ve still got to pay attention to detail,” he continued. “We can’t let the big fella outrun us down court and get behind us. I thought that was one of a couple plays that got him going. He got behind us and got easy buckets.”
Momentum, indeed, turned swiftly and decisively to start the third quarter.
Bidunga and senior guard Zavion Bellamy had two buckets each as Kokomo scored the first eight points. Bidunga’s second basket came after he picked up a long defensive rebound and dribbled three-quarters of the court for a contested layup.
Sophomore Lukias Warner scored the Giants’ first five points and Kokomo’s lead was just 42-39 with 4:41 to play in the third. But the Wildkats outscored Marion, 19-9 in the final four-plus minutes to extend to a 13-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Bidunga’s third quarter included 12 points, four rebounds and four blocked shots. He entered the game shooting 81% from the field and made 10-of-12 attempts against the Giants. Seven of his buckets came on dunks and six of his rebounds were on the offensive end.
Kokomo extended its lead to 74-54 three minutes into the fourth quarter and reached a game-high 23 (84-61) in the final three minutes.
Senior point guard Donavin Betts scored 11 of 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Giants. He also had four assists and two steals.
Senior Jamerion Fouce finished with eight points while Warner and sophomore Tusi Jackson added five points apiece, Sophomore Amar Rogers scored four points, freshman Tim Jones added two and sophomore JJ Smith scored one point.
Townsend also had six steals and five rebounds.
“If we learn from this and pay attention to detail, when guys start making shots that ball starts sticking, we’re not better that way,” Blackmon said. “We’re better when we move that ball and guys get high percentage shots.
“I thought in the second half we got stagnant and was looking for one-on-one moves.”
Zavion Bellamy and junior Reis Beard scored 22 and 19 points, respectively for the Wildkats. Both were career-high totals. Sophomore Zion Bellamy finished with 12 points and senior Patrick Hardimon added seven points and eight rebounds.
“They’re a really, really good team. Marion should be super excited. They’re going to win a lot of games over the next three years with these sophomores,” Peckinpaugh said. “We stressed not getting in an up-and-down game with them unless we got numbers, we got numbers some tonight. We stressed about trying to keep them out of the paint and playing our game, not playing their game.”
The Giants dropped to 1-1 in the NCC and 5-1 overall. Kokomo improved to 4-2 and 2-0 in conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.