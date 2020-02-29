Taylor senior Mason Degenkolb puts up a shot against Bethel during the Trojans; 100-64 loss to the Pilots in the Crossroads League Tourney semifinals Saturday in Upland. Degenkolb led TU with 19 points in his final game and finished his career as the fifth leading scorer in Trojan history.
Taylor senior Ryan Robinson looks for a driving lane in the Trojans' 100-64 loss to Bethel in a Crossroads League Tournament semifinal Saturday in Upland. Robinson finished his career as the ninth leading scorer in Taylor men's basketball history.
UPLAND - For one half, it appeared Taylor University's Cinderella men's basketball postseason run could continue - only to have it come crashing down in a torrent of 3-point baskets Saturday afternoon.
Seventh-seeded Bethel overwhelmed the No. 6 Trojans with 16-of-21 shooting from behind the arc in the second half and raced away to a 100-64 victory in the Crossroads League Tournament semifinals at Odle Arena. The Pilots advance to play at top-seed Indiana Wesleyan University in the final Tuesday at 7 p.m.
