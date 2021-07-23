Marion boys soccer coach Jorge Berry is pretty excited and hopefully optimistic for the Giants’ upcoming season.
Berry is still uncertain what his fairly young team will look like on the pitch, but the most important thing is he’ll be there on the bench directing the Giants as he’s done for the past several seasons.
However, there’s likely to be a different version of Jorge Berry than fans, players and officials have seen for the last two campaigns.
“If anything, you’ll see a newer, fresher version of me. Just being into the game,” Berry said Wednesday evening as he watched his current players scrimmage against some former Giants during an open pitch night at the high school.
You see, Saturday, July 24 is the two-month anniversary of Berry receiving a kidney transplant, one orchestrated and donated by his daughter Jourdyn Berry. Without the selfless act, his season, school year as a teacher at Justice and life were in serious jeopardy.
“May 24 was the transplant, which I also say was my second birthday,” Berry said. “I read a bunch of testimonials and saw a lot of tutorials that my daughter sent me (prior to the operation) and I told St. Vincent’s I would do one of those too, because the way I felt was incredible.
“I also felt, gosh, I was really sick [before the procedure],” Berry said. “[After,] I was so much more alert. I could feel myself talking clearer and better. I was more coherent. It’s been a plus plus. It’s rejuvenated me to coach. We’ll see what happens.”
Berry learned he was in stage 2 kidney failure after he and his family had vacationed at Disney World in Florida during December of 2018. Not long after, he’d advanced to stage 4 and by March of 2019, Berry had to start dialysis.
So each Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, Berry went for his dialysis from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., then on to Justice to teach his fifth and sixth graders. His observant class showed concern for their teacher, but a question posed to him put the dire situation he faced into a difficult perspective.
“Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 1 or 2 o’clock I would be like a zombie,” he shared. “Some of the kids that I teach were like, ‘Mr. Berry, are you okay?’ Finally I told them one day what I was going through.
“One young lady said, “Well Mr. Berry, what if you don’t get dialysis? I looked at her and said I die,” Berry continued. “Their response was, ‘Mr. Berry you’ve got to take care of yourself because we really like you as a teacher.’ I said, ‘well I like you guys as students too because you’re great. But if you see me tired that’s the reason why.’ At the end of the school year they wished me well. These are a bunch of fifth- and sixth-graders, so you think there is hope.”
Initially unbeknownst to Berry, Jourdyn had started to do research about her dad’s condition and decided immediately if there was something she could do to help, that’s what she was going to do.
“Late at night I can’t sleep and I m reading about kidney-failure patients and people in dialysis and it always said transplant was the best option,” Jourdyn said Friday morning from her Manhattan, New York home. “I told myself that if he ever became eligible, without a doubt I would do it.
“The moment he became eligible I was like what are the steps. He was kind of dragging his feet about it, but all it took was him to send me one link and then handled it,” she continued. “I got everything done and my testing started within two weeks of that. I think he was surprised by the fact that I got it done as quickly and efficiently as possible. I was really just waiting for this moment, for nearly three years, just to be able to do it. I’ve been ready for a very long time.”
Jorge was added to the transplant list last September, and Jourdyn started her process of becoming a donor in early October.
Still, it took until January for all the tests Jourdyn was required to take to return the results she was hoping for, and there was more time and tests required to see if her kidney was compatible for Jorge.
She flew back to Indiana to go through a series of meetings with the transplant team, and it determined she was fit to be a donor.
“I found out in February (2021) I was approved for donation, got one more round of blood work in March and that’s when they confirmed that my dad and I were a match,” Jourdyn said. “ … My dad I were like 90 percent (matched). I was going to donate regardless if I wasn’t a match. They have a swap program where I could donate then my dad would get like a voucher for when a match for him came up they would reward it to him immediately. Luckily I was a match and he got mine instead.”
The dad in Jorge had obvious concerns about Jourdyn’s future and her own quality of life after the transplant was approved.
“I was ecstatic but then I was like alright, you’re 26, and you’re gonna give me your kidney. She eats better than I do so hopefully her quality of life won’t be different,” Jorge said. “When they did the testing on her, they said if she continues the way she is her quality of life will not change. That made me feel good because I was thinking, the dad mode, what if? That was my concern that her health and her quality of life would stay the same.”
Jourdyn said little has changed, other than she gets tired a little earlier most days than she once did, which was something she was told to expect.
“It’s two months Saturday. I’m feeling good,” Jourdyn said. “Honestly, I’m just a little tired and they said that was something I would feel. I had my blood work three weeks post surgery and my one kidney is functioning normally now. All my numbers are good.
“I get tired a little bit earlier in the day and they said that would last for a couple months. I’m cleared to exercise at the end of August,” she added. “I do feel great. I walk four miles everyday to and from my office and I’m doing that just fine. And I’ve got cool scars now.”
As for the difference Jourdyn sees in her dad, well… “I tell him all the time he acts like a 26-year old girl now. He’s got the energy of a young Manhattan kid.”
And for Jorge.
“I take it day by day, when I go to the doctor my numbers, my creatitine level is down to 1.3, which when I went in it was 11.6,” he said. “Everything is normal or below normal, as far as everything that should be. I’ve done really well. I’ve just go to keep going forward.”
