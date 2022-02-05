GAS CITY — A challenging season came to a difficult end for the Mississinewa girls basketball team Friday night in the delayed opening round of Class 3A sectional 23 on Fredenberger Court.
Bellmont scored the first 11 points of the game and the last 12 of the first half and took a 22-point lead to intermission.
The Indians played with spirit and determination over the final 16 minutes and won the second half, still the Squaws advanced to the semifinals with a 53-36 triumph.
“I’m proud of the effort we showed in the second half. Obviously the score is not pretty, but our girls came together in the locker room and said they were gonna play for each and play as hard as they could,” said Ole Miss coach Laura Friday. “They proved that in the second half. Regardless of the score, I’m proud of them. One game doesn’t define us.
“These girls have grown so much, not only this year but the years before, especially with our seniors. I’m proud. It didn’t fall the way we wanted it to, but ultimately these girls learned a lot.”
Some of the growth Friday was speaking about can be traced to the first meeting between her team and the Squaws. Bellmont (15-8) beat the Indians 68-32 on Nov. 29 in Decatur.
Ole Miss (6-17) trimmed its early 11-point deficit to eight by the end of the first quarter, and Mia Catey’s bucket less than a minute into the second pulled the Indians within 16-10.
However, Bellmont scored the next six points before another basket by Catey with 4:40 remaining, which would be the last of the half for the Indians.
A Bellmont 3-pointer proceeded Catey picking up her third foul just under three minutes before halftime, and the Squaws closed the half by forcing six turnovers, extending to a 12-0 run and taking a commanding, 34-12 to the locker room.
Catey played the entire second half without another four and led the Indians with 17 points and six rebounds in her final game as a senior. She recently committed to play at IU-Kokomo starting in the fall.
“The things that she brought to the court, it’s unmatched. It’s hard to replace a Mia Catey,” Friday said. “Her effort, her scoring ability, her defensive presence just being long and active.
“But just as a kid, she is so fun to coach,” she added. “The relationship we’ve had the past four years, I’m going to miss it a lot. I’m excited to see what she does at IU-K the next four years.”
Friday said goodbye to three other seniors: Kate Ramey, Megan Stanley and Kylie Roberts.
Ramey was also saddled with first-half foul trouble and finished with two points and two boards. Stanley scored two points and pulled down five rebounds while Roberts swished home a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and had one rebound.
“Ramey has been here since I’ve been here. I coached her on the JV team my first year here,” Friday said. “She’s really improved. She’s our bulldog, She works as hard as she can and she’ll bully someone around and I love that because it shows how tough she is mentally and on the basketball court.
“Megan, I’m so thankful she came out and played last year,” she continued. “She is someone that will always make you smile, no matter the circumstances. She plays as hard as she can while having a smile on her face and that’s something I really love about her.”
Junior Abby Smith and sophomore Dani Sullivan each scored six points for Mississinewa and will be important pieces for the Indians in coming seasons.
As will freshman Carsyn Yeakle and Jaci Crick, who have been starters since day one, but had to deal with late season injuries.
Yeakle played through an shoulder injury Friday and had two rebounds, while Crick was forced to watch the action from the bench while wearing a walking boot from a foot injury she suffered a couple weeks ago. Crick was averaging nearly nine points, four rebounds and two assists before her setback.
“(Jaci) played an enormous role all year, her and Carsyn Yeakle both. They gained invaluable experience this year and it’s going to help us so much in the next few years,” Friday said. “We really wanted to just put them out there and see what they did and they impressed us all year. … Not only those two but the rest of our freshman class, I’m super excited to see what they do after having all this experience.”
Freshmen Avery Wilson and Emma Wakeman also saw varsity minutes for the Indians this season.
With only one junior on her roster and a youthful group returning, Friday said an important offseason lies ahead for the Ole Miss girls.
“We’re not going to have a lot of size the next few years so we’re going to have to start playing faster,” she said. “We’ll start working on our defense more and the killer for us, our rebounding.
"After letting them have a break, we’ll just get them back in the gym, keep them in the gym as long as we can and hopefully get them here all summer. I think we’ll be really good for us.”
