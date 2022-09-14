Erik Barnes will start his rookie season on the PGA Tour Thursday at 12:12 p.m. ET in the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California per the pairings released Wednesday on pgatour.com.
Barnes is paired with Carson Young and Alex Lee and the group will go off the first tee on the Silverado Resort and Spa, North Course. The threesome will begin start on the 10th tee at 5:22 p.m. ET for Friday’s second round.
Last year, 70 players made the 36-hole cut in the event that was eventually won by Max Homa at 19-under par. This year’s event features 156 golfers.
The Golf Channel will provide live coverage of all four rounds, Thursday through Sunday, from 6 to 9 p.m. ET, with each round being re-broadcasted at various times throughout the four days.
The Fortinet Championship will also be live-streamed through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, as well as a to be determined time slot for Saturday and Sunday.
