Erik Barnes fired a 68 in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS Thursday in Springfield, Illinois.
Barnes started his round with a bogey at the par-4 first on the 7,228-yard layout at Panther Creek County Club, but immediately bounced back to make birdies at the par-3 second and par-4 third holes. He added a birdie on No. 6, a par-5, on the way to a 33 on the front nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.