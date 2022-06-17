The most interested spectators during the final couple hours of play on Friday evening at the 122nd U.S. Open golf championship were a group of men that finished the first 36 holes at four-over par.
Included in that group was Marion’s Erik Barnes, who made three bogeys and 15 pars to end his second round in 73. His two day total of 144 put him at that four-over par mark and one shot above the cutline to play the weekend at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
