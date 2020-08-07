An exciting week lies ahead for Grant County high school athletes as they pick up steam in approaching the beginning of the fall sports season.
Over the next 10 days or so, assuming no setbacks occur because of the coronavirus pandemic, most every team in the county will have at least a scrimmage’s worth of competition under their belts.
Every new season brings with it breakout performers. Teams emerge to chase conference and post-season tournament titles.
And the fall of 2020 should be no different.
We’ll start to learn the names of kids who might just be entering high school or who have been waiting and working towards the opportunity to fill a prominent role.
It’s all part of what makes sports great, and important.
Following is a short list of athletes to keep your eyes on in the fall of 2020. It’s in no way an all encompassing list, but these athletes will be some of the top performers in the area and state.
Sarah Foulk, Sr., Eastbrook girls soccer
If there is a word to describe the first three years of Foulk’s career at Eastbrook, and in actuality there are many, incredible will suffice. It’s hard to imagine the future Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat having a better year than her junior campaign, but the same words could have uttered before last season. All Foulk did as a junior was score 52 goals, breaking the record fo 51 she set as a 10th grader. A year bigger, stronger and more experienced, it’s certainly possible she will chase her third-straight 50-goal season.
Khalid Stamps, Sr. Marion football
Even though Stamps has spent some time in the shadows of JK Thomas over the past two seasons, he’s played a prominent role in much of the Giants’ success. He returns as the leading rusher in the county, amassing nearly 1,600 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns in an explosive offense last year. It’s a near certainty that if the Giants are going to compete for a North Central Conference and sectional championship, Stamps’ running ability will carry a big part of the load.
Selah Jackson and Kinzie Robey, Srs., Oak Hill girls CC
The Golden Eagles girls have packed a mighty one-two punch for many years, especially over the last four-plus with Margo Hornocker and Mollie Gamble, two of the county’s all-time best distance runners. Over the past three seasons, Robey and Jackson have been chasing the shadows or Margo and Mollie, preparing for this season when they’ll have the chance to provide the potent punch at the top of Oak Hill’s lineup.
Robey enters the season ranked No. 49 in the state’s senior class by Indiana Mile Split while Jackson checks in a No. 52. It’s likely going to be a battle between the talented duo on a race-by-race basis to see who is the area’s top runner.
Carson Campbell, Jr., Mississinewa football
Ole Miss has featured explosive playmakers on offense over the past five seasons, and Campbell displayed some of his combustible ability last year while playing alongside his brother, 2019 Chronicle-Tribune Player of the Year, Cade Campbell. Carson average nearly eight yards per carry and almost 20 per catch in piling up nearly 1,100 yards from scrimmage for the Indians. He also found pay dirt 17 times. It will be interesting to see how first-year Mississinewa coach Kyle Buresh finds ways to get the ball to the diminutive and dangerous junior in open space.
Grace Holmberg, Jr., and Daya Greene, So., Madison-Grant Volleyball
The young Argylls battled gamely for the Central Indiana Conference title until late last season and figure to put themselves in a similar position this year with Holmberg and Greene serving to lead the charge. Homberg was among the CIC’s leaders in kills in 2019 while Greene played the role of defensive specialist to a tee and was near the top of the league in digs. Both girls were first-team All-CIC selections last season.
Vikram Oddiraju and Jack Fauser, Srs., Marion tennis
Oddiraju and Fauser played enormous roles in helping the Giants win the program’s first regional championship since 2011 last fall. Oddiraju was tenacious in winning more than 20 matches from the No. 1 singles spot while Fauser lost just twice all season at No. 3 singles. The duo will have to take on big leadership roles in addition to their play as the Giants look to replace several senior members from the class of 2020.
Isaiah Dalton, Jr., Eastbrook football
Playing alongside several key senior teammates as a sophomore, Dalton emerged as a key player on both sides of the football in the Panthers run to a Class 2A state runner-up finish last fall. Offensively, he gained over 1,000 combined yards, 890 at nearly seven yards per carry in Eastbrook’s vaunted option running attack. He also made 70 tackles as a safety and came up with five interceptions. Dalton had his best overall game in high school to date in helping the Panthers win the semistate over Andrean when he rushed for 170 yards and 3 TDs and added a fourth TD with a scoop and score of an Andrean fumble.
Dalian Leach, Sr., Oak Hill soccer
Leach played an important role in helping the Golden Eagles win 13 matches with just four losses and one tie a year ago. He was second on the team to senior Gavin Holz (22 goals) with 16 goals and also dished out six assists. Leach’s role will only increase in importance after Oak Hill graduated nine seniors in the Class of 2020.
Colin Yoder, Sr., Mississinewa soccer
The Indians put together a record-setting nine wins on the pitch in 2019 and Yoder was an integral part of the very young side. He led Grant County with 29 goals and also dished out eight assists in leading Ole Miss. Yoder will fill a captain’s role for the second-straight year and is big reason why Mississinewa enters 2020 with very high expectations.
