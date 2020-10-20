Madison-Grant volleyball coach Kayla Jump hoped a late-season loss endured by her Argylls at Alexandria might carry with it some long-term benefits.

Turns out Jump’s hope has become a reality.

Since dropping that 3-1 decision in the a showdown for the Central Indiana Conference championship on Oct. 3, M-G has reeled off seven-straight wins, and ended Mississinewa’s three-year reign as Grant Four champion in the process.

The Argylls took home an even bigger, more important trophy Saturday night, topping Tipton, 3-2 to win the Class 2A sectional 39 championship at Taylor High School.

“We didn’t have a lot of hiccups (during the season). Alexandria was pretty bad but I think it kind of actually helped us in the long run,” Jump said Monday night, noting the loss to Alex in which M-G scored only 15 points and had an uncharacteristically high amount of unforced errors in the first two sets.

“I felt like we knew where our issues were and we knew that’s not where we wanted to be again,” Jump added. “I was kind of surprised, really, how well we took care of Grant Four pretty smoothly.”

The Argylls didn’t lose a set in five matches leading up to Saturday, where Eastbrook won the first set of the semifinal match between the Grant County rivals, 25-23.

M-G swept through the next three, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 to advance to the championship match against Tipton.

“I felt like Eastbrook had a lot of potential so we knew it was going to be a battle,” Jump said. “I’m kind of glad we played them first to kind of get our nerves out.

“Then we knew Tipton was going to be a battle,” she added. “It’s always a battle every year. It was an exciting battle.”

The Argylls and Blue Devils meet in the regular season every year and M-G escaped with a 3-2 win at Tipton on Aug. 27, which included a 32-30 second-set won by the visitors.

Tipton gained the early advantage with a 25-23 win in the opening set, but Madison-Grant won the second, 25-20. The Blue Devils answered to win the third by the same, 25-20 score.

The Argylls owned the fourth set and claimed a 25-15 decision carried that momentum into the decisive fifth set. M-G scored the first five points, extended to a 10-4 advantage and finished off the sectional title with a 15-9 win.

“They play a different defense than most people play,” Jump said of Tipton’s rover defense. “We practiced (against it) a little bit before. I felt like our serving and placement of the ball helped us out a lot. We had a lot of girls that were picking up some balls defensively that helped up keep our flow.”

Daya Greene led the Argylls defensively with 25 digs. Grace Holmberg picked up 18 digs and Katie Garringer had seven digs.

Azmae Turner and Alexis Baney were dominant at the net for M-G, recording 10 and eight blocks, respectively.

Jump said the key to M-G’s defensive effort was to focus more on Blue Devils’ senior setter Carly Ripberger as opposed to Tipton’s attackers.

“She works really hard and does and really good job of communicating,” Jump said of Ripberger. “We play a lot of teams and she’s probably the most intelligent setter we see all season. She’s a go-getter. We focus in on her quite a bit. We had to watch what she was doing because she’s always a threat.

“We tried to focus playing defense towards what she was wanting to run more than the attackers,” Jump added. “(On offense) We tried to break down their defense and put the ball in spots that would cause a little bit of chaos for them.”

And the Argylls' offense found rhythm on kept pressure on Tipton as well.

Garringer put down a match-high 19 kills while Turner added 16 kills to go with her 10 blocks. Homberg finished with six kills while Gabby Rudy dished out 26 assists.

Greene also served five aces, Holmberg had four aces and Rudy finished with two.

“They did a really good job of mixing up their shots and having confidence playing, "Jump said of her attackers. “It was really nice to see them move around and get after it.

“Gabby learning that she is the commander of what we’re running has really helped,” Jump added of Rudy. “She’s still working on her communication but I think she’s shown a lot more leadership the last two or three weeks. … She’s becoming a lot more vocal and that showed a lot this weekend.”

The Argylls (23-11) advance into Saturday’s Elwood Regional where they’ll meet Carroll (Flora) (23-5) at 10 a.m. in the first semifinal. Wapahani (25-5) meets South Adams (23-7) will follow around noon.

The two winners return for the championship at 7 p.m. with a spot in the Class 2A final four up for grabs.