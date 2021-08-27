FAIRMOUNT — So just how good can this team be?
Madison-Grant volleyball coach Kayla Jump paused briefly before giving a direct and confident answer to that question following the Argylls sweep of Class 2A No. 9 Tipton Thursday night.
Ultimately, it will be Jump’s senior-laden, experienced and talented roster that will provide the answers for M-G this fall.
“You know, I have always said that they will determine how good they are because they have potential to do a lot of damage to a lot of teams,” Jump said, noting the Argylls’ loss to Class 4A No. 6 Pendleton Heights last week, M-G’s only setback in seven outings this season.
“It’s really up to them. … We’re always learning,” she continued. “I really think they have potential to do damage all year long if they do their jobs and take care of themselves. It will be up to them to decide. I don’t really decide who plays. I really don’t decide who wins or what they do. They decide it in my eyes. If they want to reach their potential, they will.”
Madison-Grant is ranked No. 14 in the first regular-season 2A poll released by Maxpreps on Thursday. Maxpreps is the first organization of three that provide polls during the volleyball season to release any rankings.
After the 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 win over Tipton (5-2), Madison-Grant (6-1) will almost certainly move up in next week’s polls. A back-and-forth first set saw the Argylls and Blue Devils tied at 14-all, but M-G gained a slight advantage before scoring four-straight points to move on top 24-18 and soon after finish off a 1-0 lead.
Madison-Grant carried its momentum to jump out to an 8-3 lead and maintained to a 13-8 advantage in the second set. After Tipton called timeout, the Blue Devils put together their best stretch of volleyball for the night by reeling off four-straight points and scoring 11 of the next 13 to assume a 19-15 lead.
Jump took her own timeout and the Argylls responded with six-straight points to move in front 21-19. Tipton scored the next two before M-G senior Tori Hiatt served up the final four points and appropriately ended it with an ace, her third of the set and match-high fourth overall.
“She’s had a really good serve. Sometimes she gets a little off balanced with her service errors,” Jump said of Hiatt, who also had four blocks. “She’s really worked hard trying to perfect that. We work on it every, single day.
“Even though she’s a senior, she’s the one with the least amount of experience,” Jump continued. “She didn’t play much varsity as a junior and she’s really working on doing the best she can and reading a lot faster. I thought her serving, she did really well with her zones and that second set it really pulled us away.”
The third set and, and a majority of the match, was dominated by M-G junior Alexis Baney at the net. Baney led M-G with nine kills and was credited for all or part of 15 blocks. Four of those kills and six blocks helped the Argylls’ build a 22-11 lead and cruise to the match-clinching, third-set win.
Jump said Baney spends her summers playing in the nationally renowned Munciana program and shown growth from the experience. After flashing her big-time potential at times as a sophomore, Baney is becoming a focal point for M-G’s versatile attack in 2021.
“She hasn’t even tapped her full potential. She really showed up,” Jump said of Baney. “We kind of moved some things around for her and she did a good job of taking over. We let her battle it out with their best middle (hitter). She is full of intensity and she wants to win so bad.
“She’s really gotten a lot more confident too,” she added. “Ultimately she wants to be better for our team to win. She wants to do everything the best that she can to help us be successful. When you become an elite athlete, people think ‘oh, it’s for you,’ She doesn’t care if she’s the only one getting kills, if she’s not the one getting kills, as long as our team wins. She’ll do anything for us to win.”
Senior Katie Garringer had seven kills while seniors Grace Holmberg and Azmae Turner added four kills each. Garringer and Turner also had three blocks apiece.
Junior libero Daya Greene picked up 22 digs, while Holmberg had nine and Baney six. Senior setter and team captain Gabby Rudy dished out 22 assists. Greene had three aces while Baney and Garringer added two aces each.
Madison-Grant’s win over Tipton was convincing and collective and sends the Argylls into Central Indiana Conference play as one of, if not the team to beat.
“I hate to say it but we haven’t shown everything we have yet,” Jump said with a little foreboding tone in her voice and a laugh to match. “We kind of mixed a couple things up to try a few different things, but our passing was on. When our passing is on it’s just a whole different game.
“I think our serving could be a little bit better. Sometimes we lose our composure because we’re so excited,” she added. “It’s always a battle with Tipton. It’s been battle since some of these players’ parents went to school here. We worked on playing with confidence and not worrying about everything going on around us. I think that helped us, but our passing was just lights out.”
With six seasoned seniors, leadership falls on sturdy shoulders, though Jump said not one of her girls has really stepped to the forefront in that respect. However, the Argylls have developed a bit of a leadership collective, and each of the girls brings something different to the court in practices, huddles and matches.
“Gabby is our solely voted captain and she is ultimately the ring leader of everything, but we don’t really have a single leader,” Jump said. “We’ve got a lot of good kids. Good in school and out. That’s why I stay coaching here. I love our kids. They’re hard workers and great students. Grades are out of this world great.
“Leadership wise ...everybody kind of brings their own speed to it,” she continued. “(Senior) Sydnee Wilson, she only plays three rotations through the back row, but she is the loudest, most encouraging kid I’ve probably ever been around. She is intense. If you see her on the bench, she about comes on the court sometimes and we have to tell her, settle down. She is intense all the time.”
Madison-Grant hosts Eastbrook on Tuesday to start CIC play.
