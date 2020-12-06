FAIRMOUNT — Kevin Cherry’s tenure as head coach for Madison-Grant couldn’t have started any better.
The Argylls completed a weekend sweep with a 61-45 win over Norwell Saturday night after winning 69-60 at Wes-Del on Friday.
Cherry is obviously pleased by the 3-0 start, but he’s more excited by the prospective growth he sees for his team.
“We’re a work in progress. We’re only scratching the surface of how good we can be,” Cherry said after the Norwell game.
He then referenced the fact that Argylls’ senior sharp-shooter Kaden Howell had been held to just three points against the Knights, yet M-G still won by 16 points.
“Teams have to guard Kaden. If you have to go out and guard him that opens up things for other guys,” Cherry said of his second-leading scorer. “Kaden Howell is a big part of it whether he scores three points or 20 points. By the way he shoots it, he does a lot of things for us.”
Howell and senior Grant Brown each dished out three of the Argylls’ 12 assists, and both had five rebounds.
Brown led the Argylls with 17 points and was the primary defender on Knight’s sophomore Luke McBride, who scored 29 points in Nowell’s loss to Oak Hill Thursday and was averaging well over 20 points entering the game.
Brown had some help defending McBride at times, he still finished with a game-high 18 points, but he the son of Norwell coach Mike McBride worked hard to find his 13 field goal attempts.
“I challenged Grant. Grant has a chance to go play at the collegiate level, a higher level,” Cherry said. “I think he’s being under recruited a little bit, but being able to guard like he did tonight, i think that will even break through another barrier.
“Yes he can score. Yes he can do some other things, but can he lock-down defend? I think tonight he proved that he can defend.”
M-G led 14-7 after one and 26-15 at halftime.
Norwell closed within 32-24 midway through the third quarter, but the Argylls closed with 14-6 run and 46-30 lead.
Sophomore point guard Jase Howell, Kaden’s brother, scored 11 of his 16 points in the third to help M-G extend its lead. He also had two assists, two rebounds and a steal.
“He’s a leader. He leads by example,” Cherry said of Jase Howell, the only underclassman in M-G's starting five. “He has grit, has toughness about him. Smart. Competitive.
“If he gets beat, we all get beat from time-to-time, but man he busts his butt to get back down to the other end and locks in,” he continued. “He’ll normally make something positive after a negative. I love him.”
After not scoring a point in M-G’s first two games, senior Lance Wilson hit 4-of-7 field goal attempts and scored 11 points off the bench. He also had four rebounds.
Senior Jackson Manwell finished with nine points and a team-high six rebounds. Senior Zach Pretorius finished with three points and junior Seth Lugar scored two.
“Lance Wilson was huge off the bench tonight,” Cherry said. “Zach Pretorius came in off the bench and made a huge three. He’s a role player and people are going to start to figure out if you leave him open he can knock down a three.
“Seth gave us great minutes and he’s still coming back from football mode. He’s got a little bit of knee injury.” he added.
The Argylls’ made 19-of-43 (43%) field goal attempts but hit 10-of-18 (55.5%) from 3-point range. Norwell made 16-of-43 (37%) and 7-of-18 (39%). The Argylls made 13-of-16 free throw attempts while the Knights converted only 6-of-13.
Madison-Grant committed just four turnovers and forced nine. Norwell narrowly won the rebounding battle, 25-24.
Madison-Grant hosts Elwood on Friday then travels to Mississinewa on Dec. 18 to start Central Indiana Conference play.
Cherry said the focus moving forward for the Argylls will remain mostly the same as its been since practice started up.
“We’re just gonna stay the course, try to get a little bit better every day. Continue to stress on our fundamentals,” he said. “Not turning the basketball over, being able to guard and being able to rebound it.
“It’s not a real hard game. If you can do those three things you’re going to put yourself in position to win a lot of nights.”
Mississinewa 95, South Decatur 74
The Indians held a 35-33 lead at halftime then exploded for 37 points in the third quarter to open up a 72-55 lead before cruising to the win over visiting and Class 2A No. 6 South Decatur Saturday night.
Landen Swanner connected on 7-of-10 3-point attempts and topped Ole Miss with 27 points while also pulling down 10 rebounds.
Hayden Ulerick made 11-of-12 field goal attempts to finish with a career high 25 points while Tai McClung chipped in 24 points and pull down five boards for the Indians. Kreigh Young added seven points and Lucas Asbury scored four.
Ole Miss made 38-of-66 (57.5%) field goal attempts which included hitting 25-of-37 (68%) in the second half. The Indians were also 10-of-22 from long range and 8-of-11 from the free throw line.
Hunter Johnson scored 34 points and Lane Lauderbaugh added 18 for South Decatur.
Mississinewa (2-1) visits Huntington North on Tuesday then opens CIC play by hosting Oak Hill on Friday.
Oak Hill 66, Taylor 57
Landen Biegel poured in 21 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and added two assists and two steals to lead Oak Hill to a win in Howard County Saturday night. Biegel made 8-of-13 field goal attempts including 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also made 8-of-10 free throw tries.
Kian Hite added 15 points, Caleb Kroll scored 14, Matthew Strange had eight while Jacob Winger and Mason Mckinney chipped in four points apiece as the Golden Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season.
Blake Fox had seven rebounds, McKinney grabbed five and Hite added four boards. Strange handed out three assists.
Oak Hill visits Mississinewa on Friday to start CIC play then returns home on Saturday to host Maconaquah.
