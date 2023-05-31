FAIRMOUNT — The most difficult decision Madison-Grant’s coaching staff has faced before each softball game this season is which of its senior pitching aces to send into the circle.
It’s difficult because whether it’s Katie Duncan or Elizabeth Lee, both are a very good choice.
The two shared the circle Tuesday evening on Jay Dunlap Field and finished their home careers by twirling the the Class 2A No. 5 Argylls to an 8-2 win over Lapel for M-G’s second-straight regional championship.
Duncan delivered the first pitch and fought her way through five innings. The Bulldogs had produced double-digit runs in nine of the last 11 games since a 7-3 loss to M-G on May 3 at Lapel.
Duncan surrendered nine hits and three walks, but only one earned run. The crafty lefty had two strikeouts, three walks and left nine Lapel runners stranded on base.
Lee entered the game to start the sixth inning as Lapel was set to flip to the top of its lineup for the fourth time, and with M-G holding on to a tenuous, 4-2 lead. She recorded two of the final six outs via strikeout, allowed only a bunt single with one-out in the sixth and a two-out single in the seventh. Fittingly the final out was secured in Lee's glove on a harmless pop-up.
“It’s nice to have two seniors that have been in big games like both of those kids have. We struggle every game to figure out who to start and today was no different,” said M-G coach Travis Havens. “Biddy (Lee) wanted the ball too. She understands. She trusts the coaching and she trusts Katie.
“They understand in big games like this it might take both of them,” he continued. “…We usually try not to make it past the third (time) without making that switch … The more any team sees a pitcher, they’re eventually gonna get on her. All the coaches agreed it was time. Biddy was ready.”
There was already a good deal of familiarity to begin as the teams had split two meeting before Tuesday’s regional contest. Lapel (18-10) earned an 11-6 win at home over the Argylls on April 11 in the first round of the Madison County tourney.
“Since we’ve played them quite a bit, I knew kind of what the girls tendencies’ are,” Duncan said. “I knew with Hannah Laughlin, I can’t be even remotely close so I was working with that. Knowing what to throw and when to throw it really helped. I was confident in our hitting enough to know even if they scored one or two, we were still fine.”
The Argylls also play a sparkling game defensively behind the two pitchers.
Senior Makennah Clouse made a nice pick up on a short-hop and throw from second base to record the third out of the first inning after Lapel had loaded the bases. She also made a diving stop and threw out runner from her knees as well as a great running catch to snag a foul ball.
Sophomore right fielder Reese Box threw out a Lapel runner trying to stretch for a double to end the second inning after the Bulldogs had taken a 1-0 lead and had a runner at third.
The Argylls executed a perfect relay to get the last out in the third inning as well. Junior left fielder Maddy Moore threw to senior shortstop Daya Greene, who threw a strike to sophomore catcher Johnna Hiatt. Hiatt made a on-target throw to junior Maegan Wilson, who applied the tag on a runner retreating for third base.
“It’s interesting. Sometimes it’s always a different kid offensively and defensively,” Havens said. “What that tells me is we’ve got depth. We’ve got kids throughout our lineup that can contribute offensively,. We’ve got kids defensively that can make plays. I like our team.”
M-G’s defense and the Argylls ability at the plate inspires confidence in the two senior pitchers.
Lee said her mindset entering the game on Tuesday was the same as it has been all season.
“Just do what I do. I’ve got a really good defense behind me,” Lee said. “I knew that if anything bad happened we would have gotten out of it at the plate. I wasn’t really worried.
“We keep our calm and I think that’s why we’re so successful, because in any situation that we’re thrown into we can always get out of it.”
Madison-Grant collected 12 hits and did all of its scoring in a pair of four-run innings.
The Argylls first rally started with sophomore Johnna Hiatt’s two-out single in the third. Duncan reached on an error and sophomore Carley Holliday drew a walk before sophomore Demie Havens lined a single to right to give M-G a 2-1 lead. Lee followed with an RBI single and Clouse’s hard grounder turned into another error and a fourth run.
Lapel had two singles and drew two walks to cut Madison-Grant’s lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning, but Moore made a nice running catch near the left field line for the third out with the bases full of Bulldogs.
Greene put down a perfect bunt for a single to start M-G’s sixth inning rally. Wilson followed with a bunt and reached on an error that sent Greene to third. Hiatt’s third hit of the game extended the Argylls’ lead to 5-2. After Duncan reached on an error, Holliday had an RBI single, then with two outs, Lee lined a double to left to complete the scoring.
“Even when we got down, I had no doubt in my mind we were gonna win,” Clouse said. “The energy felt really good, no one got down on themselves. It feels awesome to have this win on our home field.”
Lee got a pop up to Greene in short left for the first out in the seventh, recorded a strikeout for the second out, then after a single, caught the short pop up between the circle and home plate to secure the regional championship.
“It’s crazy. That last out I had tears rolling down my face,” Greene said. “It’s my last game on this field and I’m playing with family at this point. We’re all so close and I have actual blood family on (the team), so playing with them and winning on this field the last time with them really just brought joy to me. I think we were all tearing up a little bit. We needed this one and we deserved this one.”
Even with the emotions of winning a second-straight regional, there was bit of an unfinished business type of feeling shared by Argyll players and coaches.
Madison-Grant (26-4) hopes to erase the feeling Saturday at 1 p.m. in a semifinal game of the 2A Northern Semi-State at Warsaw High School. The Argylls will play No. 2 Eastside (29-2) in a rematch of last year’s semi-state semifinal. Eastside escaped with a 4-3 win over M-G on its way to winning the 2A state title in 2022.
No. 7 Andrean (27-7) meets unranked Delphi (18-9) in the first semifinal at 11 a.m.
“We’re just trying to find a way to get some outs, score some runs and advance,” Havens said. “…Eastside is going to be a handful, but our kids are going to get on that bus and we’re going to show up and we’re going to compete.
“The kids understand we didn’t play our best last year against them. We lost by one run and they won the state championship,” he added. “You never know what’s going to happen or how we’re going to play, but I think our kids understand that we can compete and play with Eastside.”
